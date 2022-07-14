Government tables vote of no confidence in itself – here is what happens now

Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday - Carl Court/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's caretaker administration is tabling a motion of confidence in itself after refusing a Labour call for a showdown on the Prime Minister's future.

Downing Street has triggered a de facto vote of confidence in itself, conceding that it cannot block Labour’s attempt to hold a vote.

The vote, expected on Monday, comes after the Conservatives this week blocked a Labour motion that called on MPs to vote on whether they had confidence in the Government while Mr Johnson remained Prime Minister.

The new motion will call on MPs to vote on confidence in the Government, not the Prime Minister, but Labour is expected to seek to amend it.

Failure to win the confidence of the Commons could trigger a general election.

What will happen if the Government loses the vote?

As the official Opposition, Labour can table a motion of no confidence in the Government in the Commons pretty much whenever it wants.

Convention dictates that if the Opposition asks for a vote, then the Government should make time for it within days.

A motion of no confidence is a serious matter: a government that loses such a vote is expected to either resign or go to the country in a general election.

The last successful confidence vote in Parliament forced James Callaghan from office in the 1979 Winter of Discontent, ushering in Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year premiership.

What are the chances of the vote succeeding?

Very slim.

Tory MPs will not vote to collapse the Government for two main reasons. Firstly, there is a Tory leadership contest in full swing and they would not want to face an election without a leader.

Secondly, the Conservative Party won the 2019 general election by a handsome margin and it is still two years or so until the next scheduled general election is due to take place.

Tory MPs will argue that the party still has a mandate to govern, so why would they agree to an early election - especially given that Labour is currently ahead in the opinion polls.

Losing a vote of no confidence would not necessarily trigger a general election: the Government would be expected to resign but given the Tory majority in the Commons the party would have the right to try to form a new administration.

However, rapidly choosing a candidate to lead and form that administration amid a leadership contest would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.

Why would Labour call a vote if it was likely to lose?

Labour was not expecting to win the vote of no confidence in the Government.

It tabled the vote for political purposes; wanting to force Tory MPs to vote in favour of keeping Mr Johnson in No 10 until the start of September when his successor will be announced.

Labour has said its original motion was ruled by Parliament’s clerks to be “in order”, based on a previous vote of no confidence from 1965.

Labour claimed the Government had only proposed its alternative motion because it feared losing the vote on the wording proposed by Sir Keir Starmer, which would have tested if MPs still had confidence in Mr Johnson and his administration.

Many Tory MPs agree with Labour that Mr Johnson should have left No 10 immediately and handed over to an interim prime minister.

But they will now have to vote for him to stay in order to prop up the Government and avoid a chaotic general election.

Labour views Mr Johnson as damaged goods electorally, and the party will be keen to highlight that Tory MPs backed him even after he resigned. It is what is known in Westminster as election leaflet material.