Government expects Poland's economy to shrink 3.4% in 2020 - media

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's economy will shrink in 2020 by 3.4% percent, while the general government deficit is set to rise to 8.4% of gross domestic product, according to a government forecast in an economic report for the EU, a Polish daily reported on Tuesday.

The public debt is set to rise to 55.2% of gross domestic product from 46% last year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said in the article published on its website.





