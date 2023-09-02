Government’s ex-HR chief accused of ‘multiple lobbying breaches’

Rupert McNeil told The Telegraph that it would have been 'unpatriotic' not to contact relevant ministers about Lincoln Storm - House of Commons/PA Wire

The Government’s former head of HR committed “multiple breaches” of lobbying rules when he approached four Cabinet ministers and also senior officials on behalf of his new employers, an official watchdog has ruled.

Lord Pickles, who chairs the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), said that Rupert McNeil, the former government chief people officer, “chose to blatantly disregard” a warning against any attempts to influence government decisions when he left Whitehall.

Mr McNeil denied lobbying, insisted he broke no rules and claimed that Acoba was “not fit for purpose”. He told The Telegraph that he had been seeking to highlight “an error of law” by the Environment Agency, which “is not lobbying”.

The case will heighten concerns about the risk of former officials and ministers approaching government figures on behalf of new employers when they move on to lucrative private sector roles.

Acoba has previously been described as a “toothless” body by Lord Pickles because it can only advise departing civil servants and ministers on how to comply with lobbying rules and has no powers to sanction those found guilty of breaches. Ministers are considering plans to impose financial sanctions on those who ignore lobbying bans imposed by Acoba.

Mr McNeil wrote to Acoba last year to seek formal advice on becoming executive chairman of Lincoln Storm, an Isle of Man-based firm that recycles battery materials, after he quit his government role. He told the panel that his role “will not involve any lobbying but might have contact with Government regarding matters that relate to logistics, licences, permits, etc.”

In a formal advice letter, Acoba said that Mr McNeil should not lobby the Government for two years after his departure from Whitehall. In a further email exchange, he was told that “a former senior official contacting Government to help secure a licence or solve regulatory issues ... would likely fall foul of the lobbying ban put on all civil servants at your seniority.”

The email added that the rules would not “prevent you ever contacting HMG [His Majesty’s Government], but you must be careful about how and what that contact looks like”.

Mr McNeil was subsequently reported to Acoba by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs after contacting Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, and Grant Shapps, the then energy security secretary, among at least half a dozen ministers and officials, on behalf of Lincoln Storm in April.

Mr McNeil said he had never met Ms Coffey, Mrs Badenoch or Mr Shapps and that his contact with the business and energy secretaries was limited to copying them into correspondence.

He wrote to the Environment Agency on April 21 this year to reiterate concerns about its handling of a matter relating to a prohibition notice placed on a shipping container carrying a Lincoln Storm product.

In this letter, he said he was sending copies to individuals including Ms Coffey, Mrs Badenoch and Mr Shapps.

Four days later he wrote to Ms Coffey “to point out errors” in the agency’s approach. “If the action I was told about today takes place it may make Lincoln Storm Limited, already stretched, unviable economically”, he said

Lord Pickles has now raised the matter with Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister. In a letter to Mr Dowden, the Conservative peer said of Mr McNeil: “As the former chief people officer, he had knowledge across the Civil Service and therefore all departments.

“He was also informed this contact, whilst routine, would not be proper for him to partake whilst subject to the lobbying ban.

“It is disappointing he chose to blatantly disregard the advice provided. I consider there is more than a reasonable concern. Mr McNeil could be seen to have used his time in Government to influence decisions and actions within Government and its arm’s length bodies for potential commercial gain.”

Lord Pickles added: “It is now a matter for you to decide what appropriate action to take.”

Mr McNeil claims that Lord Pickles’s letters are “defamatory”. In his response to the peer, Mr McNeil said: “I was entitled to take from these various Delphic comments made by or on behalf of Acoba that I was not prohibited from contacting Government, and that I was to exercise my own judgement when doing so, with regard to the demarcation between impermissible lobbying and permissible contact.”

He added: “I do not accept I was ‘influencing’ a government decision, within the meaning intended by the Rules, given the existence of the excepted category of permissible contact acknowledged by the Committee.

“One thing our exchange of views shows is that Acoba is not fit for purpose.”

Mr McNeil added to The Telegraph: “What would have been lobbying is if I had said: I think you should change the law.”

In the circumstances it would have been “unpatriotic” not to contact the relevant ministers, he insisted.

