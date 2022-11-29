Online Safety Bill: Plan to make big tech remove harmful content axed

Chris Vallance & Shiona McCallum - Technology reporters
·6 min read
A stock image of father and son browsing online
A stock image of father and son browsing online

Controversial measures which would have forced big technology platforms to take down legal but harmful material have been axed from the Online Safety Bill.

Critics of the section in the bill claimed it posed a risk to free speech.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan denied weakening laws protecting social media users and said adults would have more control over what they saw online.

The bill - which aims to police the internet - is intended to become law in the UK before next summer.

But some have criticised the latest changes, including Labour and the Samaritans who called it a hugely backward step.

The bill previously included a section which required "the largest, highest-risk platforms" to tackle some legal but harmful material accessed by adults.

It meant that the likes of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, would have been tasked with preventing people being exposed to content like, for example, self-harm, eating disorder and misogynistic posts.

Instead, tech giants will be told to introduce a system allowing users more control to filter out harmful content they do not want to see.

Ms Donelan told the BBC the bill was not being watered down - and that tech companies had the expertise to protect people online.

"These are massive, massive corporations that have the money, the knowhow and the tech to be able to adhere to this," she said.

She warned that those who did not comply would face significant fines and "huge reputational damage".

Some critics of the provision in the bill have argued it opened the door for technology companies to censor legal speech.

It was "legislating for hurt feelings", former Conservative leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch said.

And in July, nine senior Conservatives, including former ministers Lord Frost, David Davis and Steve Baker, who has since returned to the government, wrote a letter to then Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, saying the provision could be used to clamp down on free speech by a future Labour government.

Adults will be able to access and post anything legal, provided a platform's terms of service allow it - although, children must still be protected from viewing harmful material.

Mr Davis told the BBC he was glad that the legal but harmful duties had been taken out the bill but he still had other "serious worries" about the threat to privacy and freedom of expression which could "undermine end-to-end encryption".

In some scenarios the bill permits the government to direct companies to use technology to examine private messages.

"I urge the government to accept the amendments in my name to fix these technology notices so that they no longer pose a threat to encryption, which we all rely on to keep safe online," he said.

Lucy Powell MP, Labour's shadow culture secretary, criticised the decision to remove obligations over "legal but harmful" material.

She said it gave a "free pass to abusers and takes the public for a ride" that it was "a major weakening, not strengthening, of the bill".

And the boss of charity the Samaritans, Julie Bentley, said "the damaging impact that this type of content has doesn't end on your 18th birthday".

"Increasing the controls that people have is no replacement for holding sites to account through the law and this feels very much like the Government snatching defeat from the jaws of victory."

But Ms Donelan told BBC News the revised bill offered "a triple shield of protection - so it's certainly not weaker in any sense".

This requires platforms to:

  • remove illegal content

  • remove material that violates their terms and conditions

  • give users controls to help them avoid seeing certain types of content to be specified by the bill

This could include content promoting eating disorders or inciting hate on the basis of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender reassignment- although, there will be exemptions to allow legitimate debate.

But the first two parts of the triple shield were already included in the draft bill.

Analysis box by Angus Crawford, news correspondent
Analysis box by Angus Crawford, news correspondent

At its heart this complicated bill has a simple aim: those things that are criminal or unacceptable in real life should be treated the same online.

But that means reining in the power of the big tech companies and bringing an end to the era of self-regulation.

Getting the bill this far has been a complex balancing act. Dropping the need to define what counts as "legal but harmful" content may have satisfied free speech advocates.

Including new criminal offences around encouraging self-harm or sharing deep fake porn could feel like a win for campaigners.

But it won't satisfy everyone - the Samaritans for example don't feel it adequately protects adults from harmful material.

The Molly Rose Foundation set up by Molly Russell's family believes the bill's been watered down. It's not about freedom of speech, it said in a statement, it's about the freedom to live.

And there's much about the bill that is still unclear.

Campaign group the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said platforms might feel "off the hook" because of the new focus on user controls "in place of active duties to deal with bad actors and dangerous content".

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter indicated tough rules were needed, it said. Twitter recently reinstated a number of banned accounts, including that of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, which had been suspended over anti-Semitic posts.

But CCDH chief executive Imran Ahmed added it was welcome the government "had strengthened the law against encouragement of self-harm and distribution of intimate images without consent".

It was recently announced that the encouragement of self-harm would be prohibited in the update to the Online Safety Bill.

Fine companies

Other changes will require technology companies to assess and publish the risk of potential harm to children on their sites.

Companies must also explain how they will enforce age limits - knowing users' ages will be a key part in preventing children seeing certain types of content.

And users' accounts must not be removed unless they have broken the law or the site's rules.

Tech policy expert at the Open Rights Group, Dr Monica Horten, said the bill lacked definition about how companies will know the age of their users.

"Companies are likely to use AI systems analysing biometric data including head and hand measurements, and voices," she said.

"This is a recipe for a gated internet, currently subject to minimal regulation and run by third-party private operators."

Much of the enforcement of the new law will be by communications and media regulator Ofcom, which will be able to fine companies up to 10% of their worldwide revenue.

It must now consult the victims' commissioner, the domestic-abuse commissioner and the children's commissioner when drawing up the codes technology companies must follow.

Latest Stories

  • Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says COVID protests will not shake government

    MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing's policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping's government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in recent days to demonstrate against COVID-19 measures and restrictions on freedom, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi assumed power. Nearly three years into the pandemic, China says its policies are not geared toward having zero cases at all times but are about "dynamically" taking action when cases surface.

  • 5 Connecticut cops charged over incident that left Black man paralyzed

    Five New Haven police officers were arrested and charged over their alleged involvement in an incident that left a Black man paralyzed earlier this year while in police custody, prosecutors announced Monday. Officers Oscar Diaz, Jocelyn Lavandier, Ronald Pressley, Luis Rivera and Sgt. Betsy Segui were charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to persons, according to New Haven's state attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. The charges stem from an alleged incident involving a New Haven, Connecticut man, Randy Cox, 36, on June 19.

  • Winter a hard test for damaged infrastructure

    PORT AUX BASQUES — The damage to residential properties caused by Hurricane Fiona was unprecedented, but the storm also took a heavy toll on existing and aging infrastructure. Mayor Brian Button said that infrastructure within Port aux Basques is quite extensive. “It’s a large number when it comes to infrastructure build back,” said Button. “When it comes to the infrastructure damage, we have multiple things that are related to that as well. We have issues when it comes to the municipal side of

  • Virginia Democratic congressman Donald McEachin dies

    McEachin had been battling colorectal cancer since 2013, his chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement. No details about a special session to replace McEachin were announced, but regardless of the outcome, the Republicans are expected to maintain a thin majority over the Democrats in the House of Representatives. "It is with great sadness that I join Virginians tonight in mourning the loss of Congressman Donald McEachin: a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • One person dead in southeast Calgary apartment fire

    One person is dead in what an EMS official said was related to "a fire of sorts" in the 2600 block of 16th Avenue S.E. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. Monday to discover smoke but no fire at an apartment building in Radisson Heights. "They forced entry and found remnants of a fire inside of the apartment, mostly extinguished on arrival, were able to clear it," said Calgary Fire Department battalion Chief Keith Stahl. He said that when crews arrived there was light smoke

  • Two Toronto cold case murders solved using genetic geology

    Toronto police announced they'd made an arrest in two cold case murders dating back 39 years, with the help of advances in DNA technology.

  • Sean Chu's only 'punishment' for taking picture of mayor's licence plate was a training course

    More details are emerging about how the City of Calgary responded to Coun. Sean Chu's decision to take a picture of the mayor's licence plate and share it with others. The incident was revealed by Mayor Jyoti Gondek during a special city council meeting on Nov. 15. The information resulted in council voting to remove Chu from the deputy mayor roster for both this year and next year. Chu was in line to serve as deputy mayor in December and chair a council meeting on Dec. 6, the national day of re

  • At Trump Org. fraud trial, defense rests and deflects blame

    NEW YORK (AP) — The defense rested Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial after a contentious day in court, putting the case involving former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire on track for deliberations next week. Trump Organization lawyers contend that Manhattan prosecutors are seeking to punish the company for longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s scheme to avoid personal income taxes on company-paid perks such as an apartment and luxury cars. The defense in

  • Ontario passes housing bill amid criticism from cities, conservation authorities

    TORONTO — Ontario passed a housing bill Monday intended to spur development but critics say it will lead to higher property taxes, weaken conservation authority powers, and not actually make homes more affordable. The new law is just one move among many in a flurry of recent housing changes from the Progressive Conservative government, including plans to open some areas of the protected Greenbelt land to development and allowing the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa to pass bylaws with just one-third

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.