Can the Government deliver on Operation Moonshot?

The multibillion-pound “Operation Moonshot”, which would see millions of UK-wide tests carried out daily, is an ambitious project by anyone’s standards.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has talked about how he hopes people can have “a happy and loving Christmas that people yearn for”, if a vaccine is available or if the mass testing idea is realised.

But if we look at the Government’s form on delivering on testing targets, just how likely is it that they can deliver millions of daily tests in time for the festive season, or even next spring?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Moonshot proposals come as the current testing programme faces considerable criticism for struggling to meet demand.

Many people who tried to access a test on Wednesday were met with an error message telling them to try again, and warning them not call the helplines.

And on Tuesday, NHS Test and Trace’s director of testing apologised to people who were unable to get a test.

A briefing memo sent to the First Ministers and Cabinet secretaries in Scotland, seen by the BMJ, says that the UK-wide Moonshot programme is expected to “cost over £100 billion to deliver”.

Separate information, also seen by the BMJ, suggests this will include plans for 10 million tests to be processed each day.

Grant Shapps said that 1.2 million tests are being carried out per week at the moment (Toby Melville/PA)

On Thursday Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that 1.2 million tests are being carried out per week at the moment, adding that there is a capacity for 300,000 per day – a far cry from a daily target of 10 million.

The Government no longer publishes daily testing figures, but the latest available figures say 175,687 tests were reported on September 2.

And, on the same date, the estimated total capacity reported by laboratories was 369,937.

There have been a number of targets with regard to testing since the pandemic took hold, which are interesting to look back on when considering the bold Operation Moonshot.

On March 25, Boris Johnson said the Government was “massively ramping up” testing and it was hoped that “very soon” 250,000 tests would be carried out each day – significantly more than the most recent published daily figure of 175,687.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister said officials are “working hard to increase our testing capacity to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October”.

On April 2, after several days of intense scrutiny over failures in testing, Mr Hancock set a target of achieving 100,000 daily coronavirus tests in England by the end of April.

