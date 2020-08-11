Government defends test-and-trace service amid cuts to contact tracers

The Government has defended its test and trace programme after it was criticised as nowhere near “world-beating”.

Labour said there were “growing concerns” about outsourcing giant Serco’s role in the programme amid reports call centre contact tracers were being “paid to watch Netflix”.

The party also said the service was nowhere near “world-beating” and was unable to tackle local outbreaks.

The Government has announced it was strengthening regional test-and-trace powers in England while axing 6,000 national contract tracers.

It means people who have been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases may get a knock on their door if tracers are unable to reach them over the phone.

Health minister Edward Argar told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday the move will create a “hybrid system” with national callers alongside a local door-to-door approach.

He said: “We’re reducing the number of contact tracers nationally through that Serco contract from 18,000 to 12,000 and throughout we have worked closely with local public health officials, but we are strengthening further that relationship so you will still have that national calling, that national push, to make contact.

“But for those hard to reach or for those people who can’t be contacted then you’ve got this door-to-door approach as well.”

Labour said the current contract with Serco was “ineffective and not fit for purpose”, and the service should be led by directors of public health and supported by primary care and NHS labs.

Shadow health minister Justin Madders added: “Labour has been calling for a locally-led contact tracing system for months – it’s welcome that local authorities are now finally being given additional support to tackle the virus in their areas.

“But it’s clear Boris Johnson’s £10 billion centralised contact tracing system is nowhere near ‘world-beating’ as he claims and the system is unable to fight local outbreaks successfully.”

Public health officials have also said a joint national and local approach to testing and tracing needs “a change in flow of resources” to help councils cover the costs of trying to reach people.

When asked if he would cancel the current test and trace contract and give money to local councils, Mr Argar said the Government had already given them billions of pounds.

When asked if the service was “world-beating”, Mr Argar added: “We have reached in the past 10 weeks, since this was set up, pretty much from scratch, around a quarter of a million people – that’s a quarter of a million chains of transmission that have been broken by this.”

