Government decision is 'backward step' for rivers in Devon and Cornwall

The River Camel in Cornwall is a protected waterway

Environmentalists in Devon and Cornwall have criticised a move to scrap EU-era water pollution restrictions for new housing developments.

It is expected the change will help to unlock thousands of new homes near protected waterways like the River Axe and River Camel.

The Devon Wildlife Trust said easing rules risked undermining work to try and improve the health of rivers.

The Government said new homes only had a "very small" impact on pollution.

A project is "nutrient neutral" if it can prove it will not add extra nutrients to the surrounding water.

Phosphorous and nitrogen can seep into rivers as a result of agricultural pollution, household wastewater and run-off from building sites.

They are known to reduce water quality, harm wildlife and cause excess algae growth - which is why there are laws aimed at curbing their levels.

Natural England relied on such powers to issue guidance that has severely restricted development on land surrounding the River Axe and also the Camel.

But the Government announced recently it would change the law so new homes in these areas can be built, even if they increase the nutrient levels.

Ministers have said they will instead increase investment in a "Nutrient Mitigation Scheme", allowing builders to pay to offset pollution from new developments.

The Devon Wildlife Trust described the proposed rule change as "more bad news for Devon's rivers".

Conservation manager, Ed Parr Ferris, said any move to weaken legislation that protected rivers from pollution was a "backward step".

River Action UK said the rules should not be relaxed because south west rivers were already "overflowing" with harmful levels of nutrients.

Campaign manager Amy Slack said the rules previously "played a key role" in halting a new development.

She said: "It is absolutely absurd for the government to roll back on this. Our rivers are dying in front of us and the public are up in arms about the destruction being caused on a daily basis."

Cornwall Council's housing portfolio holder, Oliver Monk, Conservative, said the move would help to unlock 11,500 stalled planning applications.

"They're not all individual dwellings... but out of that 11,500 there is a significant amount of much-needed housing development that we need to find a way to unlock," said Cllr Monk.

He added that while he was "quite happy" with the restrictions being eased - his approval was conditional on other measures being put in place to keep the River Camel clean.

Mr Monk said: "I am relatively happy with the progress that South West Water has made to enforce its commitment to rebuilding the infrastructure and increase the amount of treatment works that they've got."

In recent years, Government agencies, councils and charities have been working with landowners and developers to reduce pollution in the Axe, which is designated as a Special Area of Conservation.

East Devon District Council, the planning authority for the Axe catchment, said only a relatively small number of homes were being held up solely by the nutrient neutrality rules.

EDDC's portfolio holder for strategic planning, Olly Davey, Green Party, said the Government's proposals "will remove any incentive to improve the water quality in our rivers, such as the current programme of mitigation work going in in the Axe catchment area".

A South West Water spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have not seen any announcement from last week that affects our plans for Nutrient Neutrality in the Axe and Camel.

"The schemes have received regulatory approval from Ofwat and the Environment Agency and we are continuing with and progressing our delivery of the schemes to be delivered by 2028."

