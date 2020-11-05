Government Use Of Covid Data Risks Undermining Public Confidence, UK Stats Watchdog Warns

The chief scientific adviser has been warned by the UK’s statistics watchdog that the way the government is using data to justify coronavirus restrictions lacks transparency and risks undermining public confidence.

Sir Patrick Vallance was warned by the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) that a failure to provide data underlying slides shown in Downing Street briefings “in a timely manner” has “the potential to confuse the public”.

The watchdog pinpointed graphs and visualisations shown in Saturday’s No.10 press briefing, during which Boris Johnson announced a four-week lockdown for England, flanked by Vallance and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

In a blog post, UKSA said the government was right to publish the data underlying the slides used in the press conference but pointedly noted that this came three days later.

It also criticised the government’s failure to provide the data and assumptions underlying the prime minister’s claim that “the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst case scenario of our scientific advisers”.

The UKSA also criticised Johnson for seeking to justify the lockdown by warning that the NHS could be overrun with Covid patients, while the government fails to routinely publish statistics on hospital capacity in England, as happens in Wales and Northern Ireland.

In an accompanying letter to Vallance, UKSA director general for regulation Ed Humpherson said: “The use of data has not always been supported by transparent information being provided in a timely manner.

“As a result, there is potential to confuse the public and undermine confidence in the statistics.”

Johnson, centre, stands with chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, right, and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at a press conference in 10 Downing Street on Saturday (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

Humpherson also urged the government to publish the data underlying slides used in press briefings at the same time as the presentation.

Where models are used to justify policy, the outputs, methodologies and key assumptions should also be published at the same time, he said.

When key decisions are justified by a reference to statistics, the underlying data should be made available, Humpherson added.

“I know that you take these principles very seriously and welcome your support in encouraging adherence to them,” Humpherson told Vallance.

In the blog post, the watchdog also criticised Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford for publishing slides shown in his October 23 press conference, where he announced a so-called “firebreak” lockdown, while failing to give the public easy access to the underlying data.

