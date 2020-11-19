Government confirms £300m ‘winter survival package’ for sport
A £300million rescue package for sport in England has been confirmed, the government have announced.
Support will be provided to rugby union, horse racing, women’s football and the lower tiers of the National League.
Rugby League, motorsport, tennis, netball, basketball, ice hockey, badminton and greyhound racing are also in line to benefit.
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Sports clubs are the beating hearts of their communities, and this £300 million boost will help them survive this difficult winter period.
“We promised to stand by sports when we had to postpone fans returning. We are doing just that by delivering another £300 million on top of existing business support schemes.
“Britain is a sports powerhouse, and this government will do everything we can to help our precious sports and clubs make it through covid.”
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston added: “Over the past few weeks we have worked tirelessly with sport governing bodies and clubs across the country to fully assess what support is needed, as a result of the decision to postpone the return of fans.
“We know the vast majority of sports - many of which operate on tight financial margins - have been making serious cost reductions, such as locking down grounds, taking up the furlough scheme for many staff and halting excess payments.
“Whilst the government’s overall economic package has provided a significant buffer, it is absolutely right that we now intervene to protect entire sports, and the communities they support, as we navigate this pandemic.”