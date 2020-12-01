Government collects over Rs 1.04 lakh crore GST in November 2020

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of November 2020 stood at Rs 1,04,963 crore, informed the Ministry of Finance here on Tuesday.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November 2020 is Rs 1,04,963 crore, of which CGST is Rs 19,189 crore, SGST is Rs 25,540 crore, IGST is Rs 51,992 crore (including Rs 22,078 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,242 crore (including Rs 809 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 30th November 2020 is 82 lakhs," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry said in line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the revenues for the month of November 2020 are 1.4 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

It said, the government has settled Rs 22,293 crore to CGST and Rs 16,286 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of November 2020 is Rs 41,482 crore for the CGST and Rs 41,826 crore for the SGST.

During November, revenues from import of goods was 4.9 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 0.5 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. (ANI)