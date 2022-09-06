Energy bills to be cut using government loans

Woman looking at bill

Soaring household energy bills are expected to be cut by energy companies using government-backed loans.

It is thought energy bills could be frozen at their current level for roughly 18 months under the plans.

Energy firms would use the loans to subsidise customer payments, with these repaid by additions to household bills over the next 10 to 20 years.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to "deliver on the energy crisis" - with a price freeze widely expected.

Energy bills are rocketing and the cap on prices will go up on 1 October, pushing a typical British household's gas and electricity bill from £1,971 to £3,549.

However, the government is expected to announce on Thursday that it will step in before that rise.

It will guarantee loans to energy companies to bridge the gap between the cost of gas and electricity and the fixed price they charge customers.

Energy bosses have insisted for some time that a government-backed superfund from which they could borrow to subsidise bills "is the only game in town".

Scottish Power has said that freezing all bills at the current price cap of £1,971 for two years would cost nearly £100bn.

However, Dermot Nolan, former chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem, warned that this estimate could be "conservative", and also questioned how much it would benefit the most vulnerable.

"This kind of price freeze means that a multimillionaire will get exactly the same level of protection as everybody else," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Currently, all UK households will be given a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills from October, with extra money for those with low incomes.

Mr Nolan said: "I hope that at the very least the £400 that is currently being given to more vulnerable people is kept, and hopefully extended."

He said there were a number of questions about how long the support would last, and whether it would mean higher energy bills over time.

The government estimates that the total package will amount to somewhere between £100 and £130bn but the ultimate number will depend on movements in the international energy markets which have been extremely volatile so it could less and it could be a lot more. An intervention of this nature on this scale is very hard to price.

Help for firms

Small businesses are also expected to be offered some relief in the plan set to be announced on Thursday.

Unlike households, businesses are not protected by an energy price cap. Many fixed-rate deals for business expire this October, exposing thousands of firms to full costs that could rise by four or five times or more. Thousands would go bust or cut their wage bills by firing staff.

The precise mechanism to help business may be more complicated and would be reviewed more frequently but reports suggest it could see the government mandate energy firms to offer specific reductions on the unit price of the energy businesses use. The way that energy companies would be reimbursed for their losses on sales to business customers is also unclear.

Including businesses could easily push the cost of the government's energy plan over £100bn.

It is also unclear how the government will treat its exposure to the energy market through its loan guarantees as there is a risk that energy companies might be unable to repay their loans if their domestic customers are unable to pay or their business customers go bust.

It is understood that bigger companies may be offered bespoke tax breaks to help them through the period of high prices.

Alex Veitch of the British Chambers of Commerce said: "It is encouraging that the government is seriously considering the support it can give to businesses during these very difficult times.

"But it remains to be seen whether these plans will go far enough in offering the help that many firms so desperately need."

Craig Beaumont from the Federation of Small Businesses said: "This commitment looks very promising, and arguably the best reassurance that small businesses need that some form of help with bills will follow - not just for households.

"The scope and reach of the help is going to be absolutely crucial to save hundreds of thousands of small businesses this winter."

On Monday, business minister Greg Hands told MPs in the House of Commons that ensuring consumers and businesses are "protected" from the volatile energy prices will be a priority for Ms Truss, who will formally take up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.