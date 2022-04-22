Government of Canada takes concrete actions to fight climate change in the agriculture sector

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - As stewards of the land, Canadian farmers are on the front lines of climate change and among the first to feel its effects. As we celebrate Earth Day, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Francis Drouin, are announcing an investment of over $6.4 million for six projects, under the AgriScience Program, to help tackle climate change and create sustainability in Canada's agriculture sector.

Funding for six recipient organizations will support pre-commercial science activities and cutting-edge research to help producers accelerate the pace of innovation to protect the environment without compromising production. The recipient organizations include AFA Systems Inc., Cascadia Seaweed Corporation, Enns Brothers Ltd., McCain Foods Limited, Naut'sa Mawt Tribal Council, and Nexus Robotics, Inc.

The projects being led by these organizations exemplify the innovation and expertise needed to ensure the sector is ready to meet the challenges presented by climate change. The advancements they make will benefit the sector as a whole and lead to the adoption of sustainable, effective practices that promote soil health, biodiversity, and increased crop yields, while also ensuring farm revenue.

Earth Day brings with it an urgent reminder that climate action cannot wait. By making critical investments to support producers in their efforts to tackle climate change, Canada's agricultural sector will be better positioned to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and seize the economic opportunities that can be enabled by a transition to a low-carbon future.

The Government of Canada remains committed to working as a partner with farmers across the country as they help Canada to meet its national emissions reduction targets, protect the environment, and strengthen the competitiveness of our agricultural businesses and economy.

"This Earth Day, I would like to thank agri-food producers and processors for their commitment to protecting the environment. They are preserving their land for future generations. Our Government continues to support their initiatives and is helping them go even further by supporting the research and development of innovative solutions. Our investments in AgriScience will ensure that Canada remains a world leader in sustainable agriculture."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Farmers across the country are stepping up to help mitigate the effects of climate change. Today, on Earth Day, our Government is investing in six organizations across the country to support their efforts to tackle climate change head-on and help the sector remain climate resilient for the future.

Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion, five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

The AgriScience Program, an initiative under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate the pace of innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and cutting-edge research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

As part of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Canada's Next Steps to Clean Air and a Strong Economy , launched in March 2022, the Government of Canada has committed over $1 billion in new funding to accelerate the agriculture sector's progress in reducing emissions and remaining a global leader in sustainable agriculture.

As part of the Emissions Reduction Plan the Government of Canada is investing an additional $470M in the existing On-Farm Climate Action Fund (OFCAF) to broaden and extend the program past 2024 and support adoption of practices that contribute to the fertilizer emissions target and Global Methane Pledge.

The Government of Canada is also investing an additional $330 million in the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program to scale up the development and adoption of clean technology in the sector. Delivered by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the ACT Program aims to create an enabling environment for the development and adoption of clean technology that will help drive the changes required to achieve a low-carbon economy and promote sustainable growth in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

Canada has joined over 120 countries in committing to net-zero emissions by 2050, including all other G7 nations (United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan).

