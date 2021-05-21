The Government of Canada Supports Youth Initiatives Through BGC Canada

The Government of Canada is proud to support initiatives that encourage young Canadians to be engaged and active participants in the society.

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport), announced today a total investment of $190,000 to BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) to support two significant youth initiatives. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Stronger Connection: 2021 National Youth Forum is an event that took place from May 10 to 15 and virtually gathered more than 680 boys and girls, aged 14 to 18, from across Canada. It gave these young Canadians an opportunity to connect with each other through hands-on, interactive workshops focused on four main pillars: community, education, networking and technology. An investment of $90,000 was provided for this event through the Youth Forums Canada component of the Exchanges Canada program.

Youth Leading Reconciliation is an initiative that will reach 500 participants aged 13 to 30 through 10 BGC Clubs across Canada. Through youth-led gatherings, Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth will be engaged in shared learning and dialogue through the lens of Truth and Reconciliation. An investment of $100,000 has been provided to this initiative through the Youth Take Charge program, which supports initiatives that focus on being engaged in communities and aware of the importance of being an active and engaged citizen.



Quotes

"Engaging the younger generation in these types of forums and initiatives is crucial for them to increase their knowledge and understanding of Canada and to connect with other Canadians. I encourage all young people to participate in large numbers and become actively engaged in their communities."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our government is proud to invest in the potential of young people across Canada, facilitating their connection to each other in various activities and initiatives that will motivate them to be active and purposefully engaged citizens. Through BGC Canada, youth will continue to have the opportunity to fully develop their skills and leadership potential and to become our next generation of strong, compassionate leaders."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

"Today's announcement is an important investment in the youth of Don Valley North and young people across Canada. Through programs like these, young Canadians can connect with youth from coast to coast, build leadership skills and become active engaged citizens."

—Han Dong, Member of Parliament (Don Valley North)

"BGC Canada welcomes funding from the Government of Canada for two important initiatives: our Stronger Connection National Youth Forum and our Youth Leading Reconciliation project. Our Clubs are committed to fostering youth leadership and community and to building knowledge, awareness, and engagement in Truth and Reconciliation. Serving 200,000 young people across Canada, including thousands of children, youth, and families that identify as First Nation, Métis or Inuk, we continue to provide transformative spaces and meaningful opportunities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous young leaders to forge new pathways and achieve their potential, thanks to crucial contributions from the federal government."

—Owen Charters, President and CEO, BGC Canada

Quick Facts

BGC Canada—formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada—has been serving youth for 90 years, providing after-school and out-of-school programs during critical periods of child and youth development. Their mission is to provide a safe and supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop life skills. Its association consists of 86 Clubs located in over 750 communities across Canada in neighbourhoods where they are most needed, including large city centres, remote rural communities and First Nations reserves.

Youth Forums Canada, a component of the Exchanges Canada program, helps youth to enhance their knowledge and understanding of Canada by funding Canadian organizations that provide workshops and conferences that connect youth—generally between the ages of 14 and 25—who share a passion for Canadian issues, institutions, history, official languages, sport and the arts.

The Youth Take Charge Program aims to strengthen youth attachment to Canada through engagement. In this context, youth is defined as individuals between 7 and 30 years of age. The key expected results include youth being engaged in communities and aware of the importance of being an active and engaged citizen.



