Government of Canada supports Ilitaqsiniq - Nunavut Literacy Council through the Indigenous Community Support Fund

RANKIN INLET, NU, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Through the Indigenous Community Support Fund (ICSF), the Government of Canada continues to provide support to First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations to prevent, prepare, and respond to COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, highlighted the work Ilitaqsiniq - Nunavut Literacy Council has done to support Nunavummiut throughout the pandemic. Ilitaqsiniq – Nunavut Literacy Council initiatives supported by the ICSF include:

100 learning packages for children aged 0-10 to support education and engagement between parents and children during lockdown periods;

200 food hampers to improve food security. The food hampers provided recipes and directions in both English and Inuktitut along with all ingredients required for families to work together to create nutritious meals; and

The creation of a children's food bank for school-aged children to access food for themselves and their families. The food bank was accessed by 100 children on a weekly basis.

Ilitaqsiniq – Nunavut Literacy Council empowers Nunavummiut through innovative programming that combines Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (traditional Inuit knowledge) with essential skills development. Within Ilitaqsiniq programs, literacy initiatives are promoted and supported with respect for the principles of community capacity building and development.

Indigenous Services Canada has provided Ilitaqsiniq - Nunavut Literacy Council $50,000 through the Indigenous Community Support Fund (ICSF).

Quotes

"I would like to highlight the leadership of Ilitaqsiniq – Nunavut Literacy Council for their innovative ideas to meet the needs of Nunavut communities during COVID-19. Providing community-led programs centered on Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit principles empowers Inuit to learn Inuktitut and English, two official languages in Nunavut." The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The funding provided by ISC has supported the continuation of the high-quality work that Ilitaqsiniq is known for in a manner that is forward looking, sustainable and responsive to the needs of our people, communities and governments. This funding has helped create the foundational base from which we will be able to continue to deliver our impactful programs. Supporting our organization with funding for projects such as this will spur us forward with program innovation and expansion."

Story continues

Adriana Kusugak

Executive Director-Ilitaqsiniq

"Since its founding in 1999, Ilitaqsiniq – Nunavut Literacy Council has supported literacy initiatives in Nunavut. As COVID-19 presented new and greater challenges, Ilitaqsiniq developed and implemented innovative solutions to ensure families and children in the territory received the education and food security supports they need."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.,

Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick facts

Ilitaqsiniq was founded in 1999, branching off from the NWT Literacy Council when Nunavut was established as a territory. They are incorporated under the Nunavut Societies Act as a charitable organization.

Ilitaqsiniq — in Inuktitut means "continuous recognition of the world around us".

Ilitaqsiniq programs are developed by Inuit and centered on Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit values.

Canada has invested over $1.8 billion through the ICSF to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations prepare, prevent and respond to the pandemic.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis also have access to other support measures available to Canadian individuals, businesses and industries through the Government of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Ilitaqsiniq – Nunavut Literacy Council

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/22/c7358.html