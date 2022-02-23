Government of Canada supports Halifax International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well-positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Sean Fraser, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding to help the Halifax Stanfield International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive more than $14.7 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to support:

the restoration of runway, taxiway and apron pavements;

the construction of a new taxiway;

the removal of terrain adjacent to Runway 14-32; and

projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

In addition to the funding for the infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada also provided the Halifax Stanfield International Airport with $5.57 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Halifax and surrounding communities.

"The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for the Greater Halifax Area, but for much of Nova Scotia. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Halifax businesses. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021, provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million.

