Government of Canada supports Fort McMurray International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Transport Canada

As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced more than $5 million in new funding to help the Fort McMurray International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

To help ensure safe airport operations for aircraft, passengers and crews, the airport will receive $2.7 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to support upgrades to the airfield lighting system and to purchase new snow removal equipment.

In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada provided the Fort McMurray International Airport with $2.6 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Fort McMurray and surrounding communities.

The Government of Canada is also announcing funding to support 13 safety-related projects at five local and regional airports in Alberta. This funding, valued at $4.1 million, is being provided through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program.

Quotes

"The Fort McMurray International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for Fort McMurray, but for much of northern Alberta. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal transportation corridor for many Fort McMurray businesses and Canada's resource development sector. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Fort McMurray International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada continues to advise all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada at this time.

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021, provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million.

