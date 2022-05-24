Government of Canada supports eight Îles-de-la-Madeleine organizations to grow and diversify the regional economy

CED grants nearly $6 million for projects to foster business start-ups and growth and to contribute to community development in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, May 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Îles-de-la-Madeleine have a number of dynamic and resilient businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas help create a strong local economic fabric. Some of these organizations, which operate in a variety of sectors, have seized development opportunities to ensure the vitality of their communities.

That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, today announced $5.78 million in financial assistance from CED in support of eight forward-looking projects for the region.

The recipients are the Centre de recherche sur les milieux insulaires et maritimes (CERMIM), Coopérative des Pêcheurs de Cap Dauphin, Homard du Cap des Îles, the Municipalité des Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Centre Alfred Gallant, Solutions Distributions IM, Alcyon sel de mer and Maison des jeunes des Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

CED's investments will improve living spaces for local residents and contribute to the start-up and growth of regional businesses and organizations by helping them acquire new equipment or positioning them to increase their innovation potential. Additional information on each project is provided in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. A prosperous region relies on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, in addition to being key assets in rebuilding a strong, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

"Our government is committed to supporting businesses, organizations and communities towards the economy of tomorrow. By supporting them, we help them to seize business and development opportunities. This is what we're doing today with these eight Îles-de-la-Madeleine organizations, helping them to carry out forward-looking projects for the region. By leveraging local development, we're ensuring that the community can enjoy great places to live. And by leveraging growth as well, we're strengthening the regional economy through innovation and the diversification of activities."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Today's financial support demonstrates our desire and renewed commitment to businesses and organizations in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. I'm thrilled that CED is focusing on forward-looking projects for the local community. Their success will certainly make a major contribution to the region's development and growth, and help build a stronger, more resilient and greener economy."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED helps Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions to make the transition to the economy of tomorrow.

