Government of Canada supports development of additive manufacturing industry by supporting PRIMA Québec

CED grants $93,625 in financial support to Montréal organization.

MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation is a top priority for the Government of Canada. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $93,625 over three years for the Pôle de recherche et d'innovation en matériaux avancés au Québec (PRIMA Québec). This CED support will enable the organization to launch the Carrefour québécois de la fabrication additive, a virtual networking platform focused on the needs of Quebec manufacturers.

This new platform will increase awareness of additive manufacturing in Quebec and the development programs and services available in the field. It will also showcase the expertise of various players in the Quebec ecosystem and provide businesses in the industry with the means, adapted to the health situation, to create business opportunities within the sector's industrial offering.

A sectoral organization for industrial research, PRIMA Québec directs and supports the advanced materials ecosystem, an engine of innovation and growth for Quebec. As the preferred interface between the industrial and academic communities, the NPO plans to equip the additive manufacturing ecosystem—a thriving market—with the structural means to stimulate its development.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a manufacturing sector with organizations that have strong roots in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, greener, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The manufacturing industry plays a key economic role in Quebec and Canada. By supporting PRIMA Québec, a notable research and development NPO, our government is encouraging the entire advanced materials sector to work together, hand in hand, to launch a competitive offering in a thriving market. With this assistance, we are demonstrating our commitment to paving the way for our economic recovery and to establishing a position on the international scene."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses and organizations. As a veritable economic engine, innovation is key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. Thanks to CED's support, PRIMA Québec will be able to develop strategically with the creation of its new platform, a major turning point in the field of additive manufacturing."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie‒Le Sud-Ouest‒Île-des-Sœurs and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Carrefour is an exceptional lever that will enable us to showcase the institutional and industrial players in our ecosystem. We are thrilled with the idea of sparking fruitful collaborations that will unleash the enormous potential of additive manufacturing. This project is perfectly aligned with our mission to stimulate collaborative innovation in Quebec."

Marie-Pierre Ippersiel, President and CEO, PRIMA Québec

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

