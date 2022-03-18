Government of Canada supports Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

·3 min read

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well-positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding to help Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, will receive more than $14 million to help it recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive more than $10.9 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to:

  • rehabilitate electrical infrastructure;

  • purchase airfield support equipment;

  • upgrade the airport security systems;

  • rehabilitate the waterfront retaining walls;

  • maintain airfield pavement; and

  • replace airport security fencing and gates.

In addition to the funding for the infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada also provided Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport with over $3.1 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in the Greater Toronto Area and its surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

"This investment in Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will support our shared goals of recovery, rebuilding and reaching environmental targets. Investing in key infrastructure and climate action projects will ensure the airport is well positioned to support pandemic recovery in our region and continue to serve as an essential transportation gateway to Canada's largest city – supporting jobs, tourism and trade in the Greater Toronto Area."

Gene Cabral
Executive Vice President, PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Quick Facts

Associated Links

  • The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

  • The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021, provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million.

