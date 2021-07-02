Government of Canada providing financial support to the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport to help maintain essential airport operations

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The global COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the air sector in Canada. Airports have experienced major decreases in traffic over the past 15 months, resulting in significant loss of income. Despite these challenges, airports have continued to play a crucial role by providing essential air services for regional communities by ensuring they maintain their connection with the rest of Canada.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, announced that the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport will receive over $1.8 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help the airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support continued essential air services for residents and workers in Moncton and its surrounding communities.

In addition, the Minister highlighted that the Government of Canada is also providing the airport with just over $5 million from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program for the purchase of an aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle, the rehabilitation of Runway 11-23, and the replacement of taxiway signs.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians and ensuring they continue to have affordable and efficient air transportation options for years to come. As we move forward with the safe, gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, both in Canada and internationally, it is imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector.

"Our airports are major contributors to Canada's economy, and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility, and safe, reliable and efficient air services for residents and workers in Moncton and its surrounding communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for the Greater Moncton Area, but for much of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. It connects us with relatives, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Maritime exporters of seafood and other commodities. As New Brunswick is once again welcoming tourists from all over Canada, this funding will be an important part of ensuring the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport can fully participate in the post-pandemic economic recovery."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

On May 11, 2021, the Government of Canada launched the Airport Relief Fund which will provide $64.8 million for airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million.

The amount of funding to each eligible recipient was calculated using a tiered formula-based approach, based on 2019 revenues.

Funding provided from the Airport Relief Fund must be used to cover activities that are directly related to the airport's operations to ensure that the airport remains open to travellers and surrounding communities.

The Airports Capital Assistance Program is an existing contribution funding program which provides financial assistance to regional airports for safety-related capital infrastructure projects and equipment to ensure the continued safe operation of the airports for passengers, air crews and airport employees.

On May 11, 2021, the Minister announced that Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program was receiving a funding top-up of $186 million over two years and expanding its eligibility to larger airports like the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

