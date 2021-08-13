The Government of Canada Invests in Important Cultural Infrastructure Projects in Edmonton

The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, announces more than $4.2 million in funding for three Edmonton cultural infrastructure projects

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands how essential cultural infrastructure is for the well-being and vitality of our communities, and is committed to ensuring that cultural groups and arts presenters across the country have the support they need to showcase professional artistic experiences to Canadians, and to promote the talent and innovation of our artists and creators.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced more than $4.2 million in support of three cultural infrastructure projects in Edmonton. This investment is being delivered through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

The Francis Winspear Centre for Music, more commonly known as the Winspear Centre, will receive $3,167,071 for the construction and outfitting of a new 550-seat Music Box concert hall. The Music Box will be located within the Tommy Banks Centre for Musical Creativity, a new annex of the Winspear Centre. Funding will support the purchase and installation of specialized equipment, including sound treatment baffling and banners; sound, projection, communication and lighting equipment; and the installation of a flexible, powered seating system.

Rapid Fire Theatre will receive $800,000 to convert the main floor of a former telephone museum, located in Edmonton's historic Old Strathcona neighbourhood, into a 200-seat theatre. The renovated space will include a lobby, theatre, tech booth, stage, green room, backstage storage and workshop space. The main floor will also include a box office, staff offices and a meeting room. Rapid Fire Theatre has performed in many venues across Edmonton over the years; this project represents the first time the organization will be able to customize a dedicated performance space for its presentation needs.

The City of Edmonton will benefit from $308,159 for pre-construction work for the Iron Works building, a 36,000-square-foot facility constructed in 1909, located in The Quarters Downtown. Funding will support consultation activities on the design and outfitting of the building, development of final architectural and engineering drawings, implementation of the construction tendering process, and final design costing. Once complete, the main tenants of the Iron Works building will provide a broad range of services to artists, and arts and festival organizations across Edmonton.

Quotes

"Our government knows that cultural infrastructure provides the cornerstone for healthy, vibrant communities and creates spaces where people of all backgrounds can connect through shared experiences. That's why we are committed to funding cultural facilities, not only to sustain their continued function and viability today, but also so they can grow for generations to come. The investments announced today strengthen an essential part of the ecosystem that supports Edmonton's creative economy."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Cultural spaces are important gathering places for our communities and are vital to the prosperity of our cities and towns. Edmonton's theatres, performance venues, museums and galleries are renowned for the quality and diversity of their programming, and for the artistic innovation that help define the city's character and authenticity. I'm pleased that this funding will support a lasting infrastructure legacy for all Albertans."

—The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund is helping make our dream, more than 20 years in the making, a reality. This funding will be used to build and outfit a unique and intimate acoustic hall. This additional, affordable venue will integrate technology and flexible rake-style flooring to create a customizable space that will showcase local, national, and international culturally rich and diverse art forms. I want to extend our deep gratitude to Canadian Heritage for its support and recognition of the impact of this project."

—Annemarie Petrov, President and CEO, Francis Winspear Centre for Music

Quick Facts

The Winspear Centre was built in 1997 and named for philanthropist, educator and entrepreneur, Dr. Francis G. Winspear. The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is the largest user of the facility. The Music Box is part of a larger capital development initiative known as the Winspear Project, which will see the transformation of 41,000 square feet of unused land around the Centre into a new mixed-use space. The Government of Canada has previously provided support for other elements of the Winspear Project, including a $2 million investment in 2018.

Established in 1981, Rapid Fire Theatre is Edmonton's longest running improvisational theatre company. In addition to its regular programming, which normally sees more than 300 shows on offer annually, it is also the largest producer for the celebrated Edmonton International Fringe Festival. Rapid Fire Theatre offers public improv classes, an outreach program, workshops for children, and delivers special events to increase awareness of improvisation and alternative theatre.

The Quarters in downtown Edmonton is made up of four unique districts: the Civic Quarter, the Heritage Quarter, the McCauley Quarter and the Five Corners Quarter. The City of Edmonton has launched a transformation plan to redevelop and revitalize the area, with a focus on sustainability and diversifying services and amenities, including parks, recreation, employment, culture and more.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Related Products

Edmonton's Winspear Centre Benefits from $2 Million Federal Investment

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

City of Edmonton – The Quarters Downtown

Francis Winspear Centre for Music

Rapid Fire Theatre

