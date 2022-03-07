Government of Canada invests in clean, sustainable economic growth by supporting Réseau des SADC et CAE

Nearly $40M for innovative green projects in Quebec: CED grants $9.5M in financial support to accelerate green shift among SMEs and sustainable development in Quebec's regions.

WAKEFIELD, QC, March 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

In the fight against climate change, the Government of Canada must work with key economic stakeholders such as the Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADCs) and Centres d'aide aux entreprises (CAEs). That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $9.5M for the Réseau des SADC et CAE.

This CED support will enable the 57 SADCs and 10 CAEs in Quebec to meet the growing needs of small businesses and communities for mentoring and expertise in sustainable development.

For nearly 15 years, the SADCs and CAEs have been integrating sustainable development into their actions. In addition to being active in offering technical assistance to SMEs, they have launched many initiatives in several regions across Quebec involving industrial symbiosis, carbon credit claims, and the promotion of renewable energy.

Through the financial assistance announced today, the SADCs and CAEs will be able to continue to support businesses in improving their environmental performance and communities in implementing their local economic development projects with a focus on sustainable development.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on the adoption of green technologies and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technologies are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint and are key assets in rebuilding a greener, stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"We are adopting concrete measures to help communities and small businesses accelerate the green shift in Quebec. By supporting the SADCs and CAEs, we are giving them the means to mentor even more organizations so they can adopt eco-friendly practices and clean technologies. The Réseau des SADC et CAE is a key partner helping our government reach its objectives in fostering a green, sustainable economy."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"I am particularly proud to see those initiatives such as the one announced today are being launched to reduce our environmental impact and ensure Quebec makes the green shift. By supporting the SADCs and CAEs, we are enabling small businesses and communities to play a major role in the economy of tomorrow, and we are investing in the well-being of future generations."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The Réseau des SADC et CAE is obviously very pleased with the financial support being announced today. This is excellent news because, in addition to recognizing our members' expertise in mentoring small businesses in the area of sustainable development, the Government of Canada is making a concrete gesture that will, in time, have positive impacts on our SMEs' environmental and economic performance. The SADCs and CAEs are ready today to face the challenge, to bring all the support needed for green transition projects in the regions."

Vallier Daigle, President, Réseau des SADC et CAE

"As an eco-tourism business, Parc Nature Éco-Odyssée has centred its mission around sustainable development since it was created. However, it can be costly for an SME such as ours to be mentored by experts to build an eco-friendly strategy. The SADC's assistance makes it possible to receive mentoring that greatly improves the deployment of sustainable development strategies. There is a need for this new funding, and I applaud the Government of Canada's support for the Réseau des SADC et CAE."

Olivier Rocheleau-Leclair, President and General Manager, Parc Nature Éco-Odyssée

Quick facts

  • Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that have been taking place since the start of February. They confirm a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

  • The funds have been granted through the Jobs and Growth Fund. This program provides funding to businesses and organizations to help them create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth.

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

