The Government of Canada and the Government of Nunavut announce extension of support for quality early learning and child care across the territory

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Nunavut have reached an agreement on an extension to the Canada-Nunavut Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Through the agreement, the Government of Canada is providing over $10 million in funding over four years to Nunavut to improve access to high quality, affordable, flexible, and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services. In addition, the Government of Canada is making a one-time investment of over $2.8 million in 2021-2022 to support Nunavut's early childhood educator recruitment and retention efforts.

Under the 2021-2022 to 2024-2025 Canada-Nunavut Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, Nunavut will allocate funding to continue supporting and maintaining access to affordable early learning and child care programs by supporting the healthy development of children, creating more spaces in underserved communities, investing in training and professional development opportunities for early childhood educator and developing culturally appropriate educational programming resources.

This four-year agreement builds on the commitments made in the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework and ensures that funding continues to be available to support child care programs and services for families in Nunavut until March 2025.

Signing this agreement is an important first step in the territorial and federal governments coming together to negotiate a longer-term strategy for accessible, affordable, high-quality child care in Nunavut. Both governments will work together to reach an agreement on the Canada-wide early learning and child care funding commitments that responds to the needs of families in Nunavut.

Quotes

"Child care is not a luxury, it's a necessity. High-quality early learning experiences are essential to the intellectual, emotional and physical development of our children. Our government will continue to fight for families and children in Nunavut, to ensure they have access to affordable, accessible, flexible and inclusive child care because every child deserves the best possible start in life."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

Story continues

"Nunavummiut deserve to have access to affordable and culturally relevant child care, no matter where they live in the territory. This agreement highlights our commitment to provide a strong early learning and child care system that meets the early education and cultural needs of our young children."

– The Honourable David Joanasie, Nunavut's Minister of Education

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has invested over $8.5 million in early learning and child care in Nunavut since 2017.

Through previous investments in early learning and child care, the Government of Canada helped to create over 40,000 more affordable child care spaces across the country prior to the pandemic, including over 1,000 spaces in Nunavut.

Budgets 2016 and 2017 provided federal investments in early learning and child care totaling $7.5 billion over 11 years to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country, including dedicated investment for Indigenous early learning and child care.

Associated Link

Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c1946.html