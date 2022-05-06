Government of Canada announces funding support for Fédération des Communautés Culturelles de l'Estrie to address gender-based violence

SHERBROOKE, QC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence (GBV) is a significant barrier to achieving gender equality, and it is preventable. The Government of Canada is committed to preventing and addressing GBV in all its forms.

Today, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $289,910 for the Fédération des Communautés Culturelles de l'Estrie's new project to address GBV.

The project will reduce violence experienced by immigrant women and girls by developing and implementing a collaborative, intersectional support strategy for immigrant women and girls who experience violence in the Estrie region. It will also raise awareness within the community to reduce barriers and improve access to services for underserved and at-risk populations.

This funding is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to assist organizations that provide critical services and support to victims and survivors of GBV, during and beyond the pandemic.

Quotes

"Today's announcement will help address the root causes of gender-based violence, while also highlighting the intersectional needs of Indigenous, racialized, and LGBTQ2 communities, as well as young people, persons with disabilities, and newcomers. Our government remains committed to ending gender-based violence and will continue investing in projects that will have longstanding positive impacts on this generation and generations to come."

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"I am proud that such an initiative is being put in place to ensure the equality and safety of women and girls in my region. Preventing violence and breaking down barriers to their full participation ensures that women and girls have a better and more vibrant life in our community. The Fédération des Communautés Culturelles de l'Estrie and its partners are initiating a cultural change and are an example to follow."

Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"It is obvious that alone, we work fast, but together, we'll go farther to eradicate violence against immigrant girls and women."

Mariame Cissé, Project Coordinator Head of Women's Committee of the Federation of Cultural Communities of Estrie

Quick Facts

Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to Women and Gender Equality Canada to enable provinces and territories to supplement and enhance services and support within their jurisdictions to prevent GBV and support survivors (this investment will help provinces and territories with their efforts to implement the forthcoming national action plan to end gender-based violence).

The Government of Canada continues to help address the immediate needs of organizations that provide a range of support and services to individuals experiencing GBV:

Specific groups of women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people may be at an increased risk of experiencing GBV during the pandemic―national data from before the onset of COVID-19 show that Indigenous women, women living in rural or remote areas, women with disabilities, transgender and gender-diverse people, as well as lesbian, bisexual, and gay people are significantly more likely to experience GBV and/or be more vulnerable to its impacts.

Immigrants were almost twice as likely as Canadian-born individuals to be concerned about the possibility of violence in the home (12% vs. 7%); the differences between immigrants and Canadian-born individuals were similar for both women and men.

In Canada, 30% of women, 8% of men, and 23.5% of transgender and gender-diverse people have been sexually assaulted at some point since the age of 15―that's more than 11 million Canadians.

