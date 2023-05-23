French-Israeli billionaire tightens grip on BT - latest updates

BT is now nearly 25pc owned by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi has tightened his grip on BT but insisted he does not intend to take over the British telecoms giant.

His investment group Altice UK said it was "supportive" of the company's management, which last week unveiled plans to axe up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, replacing up to 10,000 with AI.

Altice has increase its stake in BT to 24.6pc, with Mr Drahi adding 650m shares in his latest stock purchase, which is worth about £962m at the average share price over the last three months.

While Mr Drahi has never spoken publicly about his intentions with BT, he has a record of taking what he sees as undervalued telecom companies private or carving out assets for sale.

Under UK rules, an investor must make a mandatory takeover offer if it hits a 30pc ownership threshold.

In May last year, when he was business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng ordered an investigation into the national security implications of a potential takeover of BT by the French-Israeli billionaire.

In August last year he said the Government would take no further action.

09:04 AM

Climate protesters gather at Shell AGM

Members of Fossil Free London and Greenpeace have joined climate protesters outside the venue for Shell's annual general meeting.

Nuri Syed Corser, 27, an organiser for Fossil Fuel London, told the PA news agency:

We are protesting because we need to shut down Shell. We are facing a climate crisis. Shell are one of the companies driving it and are making record profits even as people are facing devastating floods and wildfires. Meanwhile, people in the UK are struggling to pay their energy bills. Shell are sacrificing the wellbeing of millions to protect their obscene profits. If we want a safe, secure and prosperous future, then we have to stop the oil and gas drilling. That means taking on the oil and gas giants like Shell who are determined to stonewall climate action and to string out oil and gas drilling for as long as they possibly can.

@CClimateAction @StJPiccadilly @ARochaUK @CompCommunities @CofEEnvironment outside the Excel Centre in London where Shell AGM is soon underway. We pray for C of E national investing bodies, voting against ecocidal Shell proposals, and for hearts are changed #nofaithinfossilfuels

08:42 AM

Drahi takes BT stake close to 25pc

French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi has increased his stake in BT to almost 25pc, but insisted he has no plans to make a takeover offer for the telecoms group.

Altice UK, which is Mr Drahi's telecoms investment group, said it had increased its shareholding in BT to 24.5pc from 18pc.

Altice said: "Altice UK has restated its position to the board of BT that it does not intend to make an offer for BT."

It comes just days after BT unveiled a major cost-cutting overhaul that will see up to 55,000 jobs axed by the end of the decade amid plans to shift to artificial intelligence (AI) and automated services.

Franco-Israeli businessman Patrick Drahi - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

08:31 AM

FTSE 100 drops amid uncertainty over US debt talks

The FTSE 100 slipped as uncertainties surrounding the US debt deal weighed on sentiment, but BT Group rose after billionaire Patrick Drahi raised his stake in the telecom giant.

BT rose 1.8pc after Drahi increased his stake in the company to 24.5pc but restated his position that he does not intend to make a full takeover.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 however has shed 0.1pc as caution gripped investors amid the ongoing US debt ceiling talks.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 has clawed itself back from an earlier drop to be up 0.1pc after being hit by a 3.6pc fall in shares of Pennon Group after water industry regulator Ofwat said it has started an enforcement investigation into the water firm's leakage performance.

The broader utilities sector fell 0.8pc.

Cranswick added 2pc after the meat producer reported a rise in annual profit benefiting from strong demand.

SSP Group climbed 4.9pc after the snack chain forecast annual profit at the upper end of its expectations.

08:18 AM

Inflation to 'continue driving up' Government borrowing

Government borrowing will continue be driven up by persistent inflation, PwC has warned.

The auditor's economist Divya Sridhar said:

Rising debt interest payments reflect the exposure of public finances to higher RPI inflation and higher interest rates. The Bank of England raised interest rates again earlier this month to 4.5pc, levels last seen more than a decade ago. With inflation remaining stubbornly above 10pc, interest payments on index-linked gilts are likely to continue driving up government spending. Looking ahead, falling energy prices will provide some relief to public spending. Ofgem's energy price cap announcement for the summer later this week is expected to reflect energy prices for households falling below the government’s Energy Price Guarantee threshold for the first time.

08:11 AM

Grocery price rises slow down but still add £833 a year

Grocery price inflation has fallen for the second month in a row - but is still adding an extra £833 to the average consumer's annual bill, according to latest figures.

Prices over the four weeks to May 14 were 17.2pc higher than a year ago, down from April's 17.3pc, Kantar said.

In the dairy aisle, the average cost of four pints of milk has come down by 8p since last month, but is still 30p higher than this time last year at £1.60.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said:

The drop in grocery price inflation, which is down by 0.1 percentage points on last month's figure, is without doubt welcome news for shoppers but it is still incredibly high - 17.2pc is the third fastest rate of grocery inflation we've seen since 2008. This could add an extra £833 to the average household's annual grocery bill if consumers don't shop in different ways.

Shoppers skirting the higher prices sent sales of supermarket own-label items up by 15.2% this month, almost double the 8.3pc rise seen for branded products.

Despite the price pressures, consumers spent an extra £218m on groceries during the week of the coronation, with sales of wine and quiche soaring.

Shopper browses fruit and veg - Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg

08:04 AM

Markets fall at the open

Markets have fallen in London at the open event as investors stayed cautious over the US debt ceiling negotiations, even after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they had a productive talk.

The FTSE 100 has fallen 0.1pc to 7,748.57 while the FTSE 250 has dropped 0.1pc to 19,252.50.

07:54 AM

Barratt chairman Allan steps down amid misconduct claims

Barratt Developments chairman John Allan will step down next month, with Britain's largest housebuilder saying it wanted to prevent the impact of misconduct allegations against him from becoming disruptive to the company.

His decision comes after Tesco said on Friday that Mr Allan would not seek re-election as a director and would step down as chairman at its annual shareholders' meeting on June 16.

Earlier this month, the Guardian newspaper reported that Mr Allan was facing claims of inappropriate behaviour from four women.

One of the allegations relates to his conduct at supermarket group Tesco, which he has chaired since 2015, and three to his time at business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), where he was president from 2018 to 2020.

Three of these allegations are vigorously denied by Mr Allan, and for the other he has unreservedly apologised for a comment he made.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Allan said he regretted having to step down.

He said: "My early departure from Barratt is a result of the anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations made against me, as reported in the Guardian which I vehemently deny."

Tesco and Barratt Developments have both announced the departure of John Allan amid misconduct allegations - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

07:45 AM

Debt will head toward 100pc of GDP, says Moody's

Moody's, the rating agency, warned that the UK's debt share will begin a permanent march towards 100pc of national output amid demographic pressures and a sicker population.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the details:

The rating agency also warned the next government will find it "difficult to implement" spending cuts planned after the next election amid pressure from unions to raise pay. Moody's expects spending on health, social care and pensions to reach around 20pc of GDP by 2045, up from 15pc in 2019. The agency said: "Health costs dwarf all other long-term ageing costs. "They mainly reflect the large increase in non-demographic cost pressures like the increased costs of technological advances and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions." It warned that pressure on the public purse was likely to be high because the "share of healthcare spending covered by the government, at 83pc in 2021, is among the highest in the OECD."

07:36 AM

Government on course to overshoot OBR borrowing predictions

April's public finances figures got the new fiscal year off to a "shaky start," according to Capital Economics.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist, said:

So after one month of the 2023/24 fiscal year, the Chancellor is already on track to overshoot the OBR's full-year borrowing forecast of £132bn (5.1pc of GDP) by about £3.2bn. Indeed, given still-high interest rates and weakening GDP growth we doubt borrowing will fall much this year from 2022/23's £139.2bn (5.5pc of GDP). As such, while we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a pre-election giveaway in the Autumn Statement on top of the £21.9bn (0.8pc of GDP) giveaway for 2023/24 already announced in the Budget in March. But we suspect that much of what the Chancellor gives away will probably be taken away once the election is over, regardless of whether the Conservatives or Labour are in power.

Public sector debt excluding public sector banks was £2,536.9 billion at the end of April 2023.



Around 99.2% of gross domestic product, with the debt-to-GDP ratio at levels last seen in the early 1960s.



➡️ https://t.co/Ak2EQ31AtV pic.twitter.com/hAh5WvgaGI — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 23, 2023

07:21 AM

Debt and borrowing remain too high, says Hunt

As public borrowing rises, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

It is right we borrowed billions to protect families and businesses against the impacts of the pandemic and Putin's energy crisis. But debt and borrowing remain too high now - which is why it's one of our priorities to get debt falling. We've taken difficult but necessary decisions to balance the nation's books, and if we stick to our plan and get our economy growing, then debt is set to fall.

07:14 AM

Government borrowing surges as debt interest payments hit April record

Public borrowing jumped to its second-highest April level on record as the Government counted the cost of a soaring benefits bill and record debt interest payments.

Borrowing stood at £25.6bn in the first month of the new tax year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is £3.1bn more than predicted by the Government's tax and spending watchdog and comes amid a double-digit uplift in a range of benefits as well as a 46pc jump in debt interest payments to £9.8bn.

It is also the second-highest borrowing figure for April since records began in 1993.

Jeremy Hunt admitted that "debt and borrowing remain too high" as figures showed targeted energy support schemes still cost the Exchequer £3.9bn, even after the Treasury stopped a blanket £67 monthly subsidy of all energy bills in March.

Other benefits rose by £4.5bn to £25.4bn in April compared with a year earlier, as they were uprated by 10.1pc to match increases in the cost of living.

The ONS also noted that the Government transferred almost £10bn to the Bank of England to cover losses on Threadneedle Street's quantitative easing (QE) programme as policymakers continued a programme of asset sales.

The Bank has estimated transfers could hit £30bn this year and £200bn over the next decade, although the final amount will depend on how interest rates rise.

Transfers do not increase the deficit, but add to the overall debt pile, which stood at 99.2pc of gross domestic product (GDP) in April. This is the highest debt share since the 1960s.

Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was £25.6 billion in April 2023.



The second highest April borrowing since records began, largely due to:



▪️ the cost of energy support schemes

▪️ increased benefit payments

▪️ debt interest



➡️ https://t.co/Ak2EQ31AtV pic.twitter.com/QWovgCse9G — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 23, 2023

07:10 AM

Good morning

Higher debt interest and benefit payments sent Government borrowing surging by more than expected last month, even as the public purse cut back the amount it is subsidising household energy bills.

Public sector net borrowing stood at £25.6bn last month, higher than the £19.1bn economists had expected.

The level of borrowing had been expected to fall as the Government stopped paying households £67 toward their energy bills at the end of March.

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after more talks in Washington on government debt ended with no deal to avoid a potentially jarring default.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8pc to 3,270.46 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.6pc to 31,286.70. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.3pc to 19,626.06.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.8pc to 2,576.48 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4pc to 61,963.68.

New Zealand declined while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

Worries about a potential US debt default have added to investor unease about the health of the global economy following interest rate increases to cool inflation and high-profile bank failures in the United States and Switzerland.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index edged up less than 0.1pc on Monday as Congress and the White House negotiated over Republican demands to cut social programs in exchange for agreeing to raise the amount the government can borrow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4pc, to 33,286.58 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5pc to 12,720.78.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.71pc from 3.68pc. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.32pc from 4.28pc.

