Government borrowing in November highest on record

Breaking News image

Government borrowing in November hit its highest level since monthly records began in 1993, official figures said.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - stood at £22bn for the month as the public sector spent more than it received.

The figure was £13.9bn more than in November last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The ONS said the interest on government debt in November was £7.3bn, the highest figure since 1997.