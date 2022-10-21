Government borrowing jumps in September - live updates

UK borrowing jumped in September - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Government borrowing jumped in September, highlighting the strain on the public finances as Liz Truss unveiled her ill-fated tax cuts.

Public sector net borrowing stood at £20bn last month – up from £2.2bn a year earlier, according to the ONS.

The figure is the second highest for September since records began in 1993.

Read the latest updates below

07:19 AM

Government borrowing surges

UK borrowing jumped last month as the Government splashes out billions to help consumers and businesses with energy bills.

Public sector net borrowing rose to £20bn, up from £2.2bn in the same month last year, according to the ONS.

The figures highlight the strain on the public finances even as Liz Truss announced a huge slate of unfunded tax cuts, which have since been reversed and led to her resignation yesterday.

5 things to start your day

1) Brace for 15pc inflation without energy bailout, economists warn Prices are forecast to surge at fastest rate since 1980 when the price cap comes to an end in April.

2) Yen tumbles to 32-year low as currency crisis extends beyond Britain One dollar now buys 150 yen for the first time since 1990, up from 115 a year ago, after policymakers failed to stop an extended slide.

3) Households to be paid £240 to cut energy use this winter Homes will be offered payments for every kilowatt-hour of power they do not use at key times, as the National Grid seeks to avoid blackouts.

4) Blue chip fund manager suffers £21bn blow from pension fund crisis Schroders revealed on Thursday the impact that the turmoil in the liability-driven investing (LDI) market has had on its total assets under management.

5) Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion costs Londoners £385,000 a day The coffers of Transport for London have swelled by £93.6m since the ultra-low emission zone was expanded to cover a larger area of the capital last autumn.

What happened overnight

The dollar extended gains on Friday on expectations the Federal Reserve will press ahead with its programme of bumper interest rate hikes for the rest of the year.

Traders were girding for another possible intervention by Tokyo after the yen sank past 150 per dollar, while sterling remained under pressure owing to uncertainty in Westminster after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after just six weeks in office.