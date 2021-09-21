Government borrowing higher than expected in August

People in a pub

Government borrowing was higher than expected in August as debt interest payments rose due to higher inflation.

Borrowing, which is the difference between tax income and spending, was £20.5bn, official figures show.

While this was £5.5bn lower than in the same month last year, it was still the second-highest figure for August since records began.

Borrowing has been at record levels, with billions being spent on support measures such as the furlough scheme.

High levels of government coronavirus support, combined with less money coming into the exchequer due to the pandemic and a fall in economic output, have pushed government debt up to more than £2.2 trillion, or about 97.6% of GDP - a level not seen since the early 1960s.

The government borrowed a total of £325.1bn in the financial year to March, an increase of £27.1bn compared with the previous Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimate.

This increase is largely due to expected government expenditure of £20.9bn on guarantees on loans to firms that the businesses will not be able to pay back.

That £325.1bn total amounts to 15.5% of GDP, the highest ratio since the end of World War Two.