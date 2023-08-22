FTSE 100 on track to break worst run since 2019 - latest updates

The FTSE 100 is on track to end a seven-day losing streak - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is on track to break its worst run in four years as the mood improved following lower-than-expected government borrowing and an easing of a bond-market sell-off.

The UK’s blue-chip index has risen 0.7pc and is on course to end a seven-day losing streak if the gains last until the end of the trading session.

Stock markets around the world have been driven lower in recent days by a surge in global bond yields triggered by worries that interest rates will be higher for longer following stronger-than-expected data on the US economy.

Today, it emerged that UK government borrowing between April and July was £11.3bn lower than the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March.

Gains on the FTSE 100 were driven by cyclical stocks - companies whose prices move strongly with the state of the economy - including construction and materials, precious metal miners and defence.

Fiona Cincotta, senior markets analyst at City Index in London, said: “There’s a more cautiously optimistic mood across financial markets.”

However, she added the outlook for equities in particular remained challenging.

“We had an optimistic July and now there’s a realisation that what the US Federal Reserve has been saying about higher rates for longer will ring true,” she added.

10:45 AM BST

Japanese government borrowing costs hit nine-year high

Japan’s 10-year yield has climbed to a nine-year high amid a selloff in global debt markets, raising the prospect of further bond buying from the nation’s central bank to slow the rise.

The yield increased two basis point to 0.665pc, the highest since 2014, as investors try to gauge the central bank’s tolerance for spikes in government borrowing costs.

The Bank of Japan has waded into the market twice since adjusting its policy on July 28 with a tweak to allow the rate on 10-year debt to eventually rise to as high as 1pc.

Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, said:

The speed was faster last time the BOJ intervened to halt spikes in yields, so there still seems to be room before intervention is triggered. If they don’t intervene, investors will probably test the BOJ on what the next level is, accelerating the speed of increase in yields.

Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida has said that the BOJ would step into the bond market depending on the pace of yield increases.

10:24 AM BST

Pubs push for licensing changes after Lionesses' success

The pub industry has called for changes to licensing rules for “national moments” such as Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final after many customers had to wait until the second half of the match between England and Spain to be served.

Millions of people across England went to their local pub to watch the match, with early indications suggesting trading was up by between 14pc and 28pc, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said.

However the BBPA said the increases were achieved despite pubs facing major restrictions on when they could serve alcohol at the start or even during the game, with many having to wait until the second half to be able to start serving a beer to their customers.

The organisation said it was “clear” after working with the Government last week in trying to achieve a blanket order allowing pubs to serve beer and other alcoholic drinks before the match started and their prescribed licensing hours that, when Parliament was not sitting, the Licensing Act 2003 “is far too prescriptive in permitting urgent one-off measures to be taken”.

The BBPA said that “while it may not seem to be the most pressing of matters, the importance of greater legal flexibility that allows communities to come together in the nation’s pubs to celebrate key social and sporting events is vital for their long-term commercial sustainability”.

An amendment to the Act should be quick, easy and uncontroversial to achieve, the BBPA added, as it urged the Government to table the measure.

England fans gather at The Butcher's Hook pub in Chelsea for the Fifa Women's World Cup final - Belinda Jiao for the Telegraph

10:10 AM BST

Pound climbs as bond yields fall

The pound has risen against the dollar as data showed UK government borrowing fell back in July.

Sterling has gained 0.2pc versus the greenback to put it near $1.28, also helped by an easing in US Treasury bond yields from the 16-year highs set on Monday.

The pound has lifted 0.1pc against the euro, which is worth 85p.

However, overall moves in the currency markets, particularly the dollar, are expected to be limited ahead of an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the Fed’s central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

09:45 AM BST

Putin to miss trip to Brics summit over arrest warrant

Vladimir Putin will be notably absent when Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the Brics group of emerging economies start a three-day summit in South Africa today.

The bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is holding its first in-person meeting since before the pandemic.

However, Russia’s leader will participate via video call after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for him in March over the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Xi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend in person as the bloc - home to 40pc of the world’s population and responsible for more than 30pc of global economic output - mulls a possible expansion.

That will top the agenda at Wednesday’s main summit meeting in Johannesburg’s financial district of Sandton. More than 20 nations have applied to join the bloc, according to South African officials, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

The five Brics countries will have to agree on the criteria for new members before any countries are admitted, but a bigger group is seen as a policy favoured by China and Russia amid their deteriorating relations with the West.

Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow this week - Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik via AP

09:32 AM BST

Hunt has 'more room for tax cuts than previously thought,' says think tank

Julian Jessop, economics fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:

Government borrowing continues to undershoot the official forecasts (by £11.3bn so far this year), raising hopes that there may be more room for tax cuts than previously thought. But the outlook is unusually uncertain. Higher inflation will boost spending on the state pension and benefits, while higher interest rates will increase the cost of servicing debt. This will limit the room for permanent tax cuts, without matching cuts in other spending. But there will be some other offsets. The higher levels of wages, profits and prices will also boost tax revenues. And the most important component of ‘debt interest payable’ is the RPI uplift on the principal value of index-linked government bonds, which has now peaked. The bigger picture is that borrowing and debt are both still very high, and the Chancellor’s current fiscal rules leave him little wriggle room. Nonetheless, the best way to fix the public finances is to grow the economy, and tax cuts could still be part of the solution.

09:14 AM BST

Traders left scratching their heads at sudden rally in China stocks

Chinese stocks staged a sudden rally late in today’s session, with several traders attributing the rebound to technical reasons in the absence of any fresh triggers.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index climbed nearly 2pc within minutes, after a seven-day losing run that was the longest since late 2021.

About half of the stocks in the index are now oversold, the highest ratio since March 2022.

The CSI 300 Index, benchmark for mainland shares, finished up 0.8pc after erasing loss of as much as 0.7pc. The gauge was the most oversold since early June on Monday.

Speculation was rife as stocks jumped, with many market participants talking about the possibility of buying by state-backed funds.

The CSI 300 gauge dropped in each of the last two weeks and previous incidents have shown that purchases by the so-called “national team” helped slow losses. Some other traders cited a Caixin report from Saturday, which said China is considering stronger action to address risks from local government financing vehicles.

Tuesday’s gains came after investor sentiment toward Chinese stocks deteriorated in recent weeks, owing to dismal economic data, deflation fears, and a property market slump that’s now threatening a crisis in the shadow banking sector.

08:58 AM BST

Gas prices fall amid 'constructive' talks on strikes

European natural gas prices have eased after gas plant bosses said they had “constructive” discussions with workers threatening to go on strike in Australia.

Dutch front-month futures, the benchmark for pricing in Europe, fell as much as 3.9pc after hitting a two-month high on Monday.

Unions said over the weekend that industrial action could start as soon as September 2 at one of Woodside Energy’s liquefied natural gas facilities if no deal is reached in pay talks on Wednesday.

However, chief executive Meg O’Neill said: “We have come to substantive agreements on a number of items.”

Walkouts could disrupting as much as 10pc of global gas supplies as Asia and Europe prepare for the winter heating season.

08:44 AM BST

FTSE 100 aims to break seven-day losing streak

The FTSE 100 has lifted off six-week lows as it was powered by gains in beaten-down construction and mining companies.

The UK’s blue chip index has risen by 0.2pc and is threatening to break its worst losing streak since 2019 after seven straight days of losses.

Gains were driven by cyclical sectors, including construction and materials, precious metal miners and defence.

The midcap FTSE 250 index has gained 0.4pc, with shares of Wood Group rising after raising its annual profit outlook.

The Scottish engineering consultancy has risen 2.6pc after it raised its expectations for annual adjusted core earnings.

Meanwhile, the defensive pharmaceutical and personal care sector indexes were among the early decliners.

08:33 AM BST

Debt interest payments highest for any July since records began

Borrowing will be in sharp focus ahead of next year’s expected general election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt under pressure from within the Conservative Party to cut taxes to improve their chances at the polls.

However, Gabriella Dickens, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the outlook for debt interest payments is still painful and may see the Government offered little “wiggle room”.

The interest the Government paid on its debt hit £7.7bn in July - £1.5bn more than a year earlier and the highest seen for any July since records began in 1997.

Britain’s debt interest bill has been rocketing over the past year, reflecting the impact of sky-high inflation as measured by the retail prices index (RPI), which impacts index-linked UK government bonds, known as gilts.

Ms Dickens added:

Our calculations suggest that the OBR likely would revise up its forecast for debt interest payments by around £40bn in 2024/25 and by around £20bn in five years’ time if it were to produce the equivalent forecasts using today’s market expectations for Bank Rate and the current level of gilt yields. We still doubt, however, that the Chancellor will have enough wiggle room to meaningfully cut taxes or increase expenditure in the run up to the next general election, which must be held by January 2025.

08:25 AM BST

Wood boosts outlook months after abandoned Apollo takeover

Wood Group shares have jumped as much as 5.2pc after the Scottish engineering company boosted its outlook for its full year results months after an abandoned private equity takeover.

Revenues grew 19.7pc to nearly $3bn (£2.4bn) in the first half of the year, ahead of analyst estimates, and adjusted earnings before taxes and other charges increased 8.6pc to $202m.

The Aberdeen-based company expects revenues to reach $6bn, ahead of estimates of $5.8bn, months after private equity giant Apollo walked away from a £1.7bn takeover bid.

The engineering firm - one of the North Sea’s biggest services companies - also revealed that chief financial officer David Kemp will retire after ten years with the business. The company is in the process of appointing a successor.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin said:

When we announced our growth strategy in November last year, we set out a plan for Wood to deliver on its significant potential, and I am delighted that our results show the clear progress we are making. We have made a good start to the year, delivering growth in revenue, ebitda, headcount and our pipeline, all while furthering our inspiring culture, as evidenced by our highest-ever employee net promoter score. As we look ahead, we are confident that our actions, the business model we have implemented and the market growth opportunities to which we have aligned, support the momentum we are building in our business. As such, we are increasing our full year guidance for the year for revenue and ebitda.

08:07 AM BST

UK markets open higher

Markets in London have begun the day higher, following Wall Street higher even amid a sell-off in bond markets.

The FTSE 100 has climbed 0.2pc to 7,272.40 while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.5pc to 17,988.70.

08:00 AM BST

Self-assessment tax receipts rise by £2.5bn

July is one of the better months for the public finances, as income taxes pour in before a month-end deadline for self- employed workers.

The public purse was boosted by self-assessed income tax receipts which hit £11.8bn, which was £2.5bn more than in the same month the year before.

ICAEW director of public sector and taxation Alison Ring said:

These numbers reflect a mixed set of results for the first four months of the financial year, as higher self-assessment tax receipts and the end of energy price guarantee support payments led to an improved fiscal situation in July. But debt remains on track to hit £2.7trn by the end of the year, up from £1.8trn before the pandemic, adding to the scale of the challenge facing the government and taxpayers in repairing the public finances.

07:51 AM BST

Microsoft's new Activision offer 'is not a green light,' insist regulators

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it would reconsider the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft after the companies proposed a new deal after the first was blocked.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said:

The CMA has today confirmed that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, as originally proposed, cannot proceed. Separately, Microsoft has notified a new and restructured deal, which is substantially different from what was put on the table previously. As part of this new deal, Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside of the EEA will be sold to a rival, Ubisoft, who will be able to license out Activision’s content to any cloud gaming provider. This will allow gamers to access Activision’s games in different ways, including through cloud-based multigame subscription services. We will now consider this deal under a new Phase 1 investigation. This is not a green light. We will carefully and objectively assess the details of the restructured deal and its impact on competition, including in light of third-party comments. Our goal has not changed - any future decision on this new deal will ensure that the growing cloud gaming market continues to benefit from open and effective competition driving innovation and choice.

07:46 AM BST

Falling inflation offers hope for public finances, says PwC

The drop in inflation gives some hope for the public finances despite higher spending compared to a year ago, economists have said.

Although the latest public sector deficit data showed government borrowing fell in July, a series of factors still made the figure four times higher than this time last year.

Debt interest payments, net investment and net social benefits expenditure contributed to overall government expenditure exceeding the July 2022 figure.

Divya Sridhar, economist at PwC, said there are still reasons for hope for the public finances. He said:

Net government debt fell to 98.5pc of GDP in July relative to its share of GDP in the previous month. However, this was still one of the highest levels since records began in the 1960s. Looking ahead, the annual CPI inflation rate continued to fall, reaching 6.8pc in July, down by more than 1 percentage point from June. This was the lowest rate since February 2022. Inflation data from recent months meant that the Bank increased interest rates by 25 base points as opposed to a larger hike in their latest interest rate decision. This provides some hope for public finances given the fiscal implications of high inflation and high interest rates.

07:38 AM BST

Microsoft makes fresh bid to rescue £54bn Activision Blizzard takeover

Microsoft has made a fresh offer to rescue its $69bn (£54bn) takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard in an attempt to secure approval from the competition watchdog.

Our technology editor James Titcomb has the latest:

The tech giant has proposed handing control of Activision’s cloud streaming rights for PC and console games to video game publisher Ubisoft. The proposal, which applies worldwide outside the European Economic Area - the EU, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein - means Ubisoft, rather than Microsoft, would decide what cloud streaming services games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft can feature on. The plans apply to all Activision existing games and any released over the next 15 years. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked Microsoft’s original effort to buy Activision in April, saying it would give Microsoft a stranglehold on the fast-growing cloud gaming market. The decision prompted claims from Activision that Britain was “closed for business”. Microsoft appealed the ruling after US regulators failed to block the deal from going through and EU watchdogs passed it, and the CMA revisited the decision.

07:32 AM BST

Hunt 'will have little room' for tax cuts, say economists

Public sector borrowing is £11.3bn lower than the OBR had expected at this stage of the year, but economists have warned there are “reasons to be cautious” about future spending from the Treasury.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said:

First, if we are right in expecting the economy to weaken later this year, tax receipts will probably disappoint. While the OBR’s forecasts are based on GDP growth of 0.2pc and 2.1pc in 2023/24 and 2024/25 respectively, we expect growth of just 0.1pc and 0.8pc. Second, the increase in market rate expectations and rise in longer-dated gilt yields since March will probably add something like £18bn to the OBR’s forecast for debt interest spending by 2027/28. As a result, we still think the Chancellor will have little room to unveil large-scale permanent tax cuts and/or spending rises in the Autumn Statement without jeopardising his fiscal rules.

07:27 AM BST

Hunt: It's vital we don't alter our course

After the latest government borrowing figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

As inflation slows, it’s vital that we don’t alter our course and continue to act responsibly with the public finances. Only by sticking to our plan will we halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.

07:25 AM BST

Government debt falls below 100pc of GDP

Government borrowing was lower than expected last month, but remained the fifth highest July borrowing since records began, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistic (ONS) said public sector net borrowing stood at £4.3bn in July, £3.4bn more than a year ago.

Most economists had expected borrowing of £5bn in July.

The ONS added that net debt stood at £2.58trn at the end of July, equal to around 98.5pc of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 1.9pc higher than a year earlier.

But stronger than expected gross domestic product (GDP) data in recent months saw revisions to earlier figures that meant the Government’s debt pile did not reach more than 100pc of economic output in July.

07:19 AM BST

Good morning

Public sector borrowing was less than forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility - providing hopes that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be able to deliver tax cuts.

The budget deficit between April and July was £56.6bn, according to the Office for National Statistics, which was £11.3bn below the OBR’s latest forecasts.

5 things to start your day

1) Arm fires starting gun on US IPO after snubbing London | The Cambridge-based chipmaker rebuffed advances from Rishi Sunak to float in London

2) China facing ‘downward spiral’ as property crisis deepens | City banks slash growth forecasts amid calls for more proactive government support

3) Ex-Bank of England governor Mark Carney to chair billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s media empire | Threadneedle Street veteran joins the business as part of a broader leadership shake-up

4) Britain’s highest taxpayer doubles fortune to £8.5bn | Bumper dividend payout for XTX founder follows surge in company’s profits

5) Foreign interest in UK jobs outstrips EU after post-Brexit immigration overhaul | Post-Brexit immigration overhaul sees more foreign workers drawn to UK

What happened overnight

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher as traders waited for signs of interest rate plans from this week’s Federal Reserve conference.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul rose. Shanghai declined. Oil prices edged lower.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.8pc to 31,802.54 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.2pc to 17,653.43. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1pc to 3,090.13.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.2pc to 2,515.07 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was less than 0.1pc lower at 7,113.30.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.1pc at 65,280.66. New Zealand and Singapore declined while other Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose Monday for its first gain in five days as tech stocks rallied.

The S&P 500 closed 0.7pc higher to close at to 4,399.77, the broad-based index’s first gain in five days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1pc to 34,463.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6pc to 13,497.59.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury touched its highest level since 2007 after briefly climbing above 4.34pc.