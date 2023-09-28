Government borrowing binge undermining faith in OBR forecasts, says IFS

Hunt

Too much government borrowing is undermining faith in official economic forecasts, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned.

The think tank said a raft of unexpected and expensive policies rolled out by recent Chancellors had led to a surge in the size of the state and fuelled Britain’s deficit, while also making forecasts less accurate.

Research from the IFS found that when economic news is good, the Government tends to respond with higher spending or lower taxes.

But when the economy moves in the wrong direction, it compensates with extra borrowing instead of tightening the purse strings.

The result is a “ratchet” of higher borrowing and a larger state, the economists said, as they predicted a further hike in the deficit beyond recent forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The IFS said: “Government borrowing in 2027–28 should be 1.4pc of GDP higher than under the OBR’s central forecast.”

If Chancellors had responded equally to good and bad news on finances, debt at the start of the pandemic could have been as much as 11pc lower than it is now, the IFS said.

In February 2020, the month before the first Covid lockdown, the UK’s national debt stood at £1.8 trillion. It is now £2.6 trillion.

Ben Zaranko, economist at the IFS, said the Government’s tendency to spend such large sums can make economic predictions increasingly hard.

He said: “Forecasting is difficult at the best of times, but this sort of behaviour makes it even more difficult.

“It means we don’t have as much faith in the fiscal forecasts as we might like because they are unable to account for this sort of thing.

“It makes [the OBR’s] job harder and makes the forecasts they produce a bit less useful and a bit less accurate.”

He said this is hard to avoid given the OBR has to rely on government policy at face value.

However, the IFS said this problem could be solved if the Treasury had just one fiscal event every year, rather than having a spring Budget and Autumn Statement.

The think tank said this would help with consistency at a time of economic volatility.

Isabel Stockton, economist at the IFS, said: “If Chancellors cannot credibly commit to behaving more symmetrically, then one option to limit the impact of their asymmetric behaviour would be to provide them with fewer opportunities to adjust policy, by having just one fiscal event per year.

“That would provide fewer opportunities for headline-grabbing policy measures, and would probably improve the quality of fiscal policymaking more generally.”

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, has said she would move to a single Budget in the autumn, meaning tax and spending proposals would be set out at least four months ahead of the new financial year.

In its latest forecasts at the time of the Budget in March, the OBR predicted the Government would borrow £131.6bn this year, falling to just under £50bn in 2027-28.

However, the IFS’s forecasts predict that, if the pattern since 2010 continues, there is “a nine-in-ten chance that borrowing turns out higher than the OBR forecast”.

That would take borrowing to 3.1pc of GDP in that year, rather than the 1.7pc predicted by the OBR.

A Treasury spokesman said: “This report reaffirms our need to taking the difficult, but necessary decisions to balance the books to halve inflation this year.

“Additional borrowing right now would fuel inflation, push up mortgage rates and hike up debt interest repayments – diverting money away from our public services.

“We are on track to get debt falling – with the OBR forecasting we will get the deficit down to the lowest level in more than 25 years.

“We were right to protect families and businesses from the pandemic and Putin’s energy shock, but we must now stick firmly to our plan to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.”