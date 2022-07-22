How to get a Covid test for travel

how to get a government approved PCR test lateral flow test travel to uk holiday abroad 2021 covid - Getty

Most countries have now rolled back their Covid travel restrictions, no longer requiring tests or passenger locator forms to enter.

Some holiday destinations, however, still ask for proof of vaccination for a seamless entry. And travellers who have not had their jabs might need to show proof of a recent negative test to visit. Among the popular destinations that still require tests for the unvaccinated are France, Spain, Thailand and a clutch of Caribbean islands. There are also a few places that demand even vaccinated travellers to take tests, including the Philippines and Japan.

Here, we break down how the respective tests work and what to look out for when booking one in the coming months.

Do I need to take a test before I travel abroad?

These days it's unlikely that you'll have to take a test before travel if you've had all of your vaccinations. However, as outlined above, there are still a small number of places that demand all travellers take a pre-departure test. Among these destinations are: Madagascar, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

The list is much more expansive for the unvaccinated but is diminishing. Some destinations also accept proof of recent recovery from Covid instead of a negative test.

Do be warned that even as the threat of Covid wanes, countries might still change their entry rules with little warning. Canada, for example, has recently brought back randomised airport testing amid rising cases. Always check the latest Foreign Office travel advice pages when booking your trip and before you travel.

How much do tests costs?

With little regulation, private testing costs vary wildly. Among the more reasonably priced is testing giant Randox, which offers a delivered at-home PCR test for £43; click and collect options are available from £34.99. The price includes a certificate with all the relevant information on to present to authorities. Be sure to order and send back your test in good time to avoid any pre-holiday panic.

Travellers can also opt to take a pre-departure test at a clinic, which generally have faster turnaround times but also tend to be more expensive. Vivo Clinics has 34 outposts across the country, from Glasgow to Exeter, and offers next day PCR test results from £95.

For those leaving things to the last minute, Heathrow has an on-site PCR testing service with a four-hour results turnaround from £109. Its Cignpost ExpressTest facilities also offer lateral flow tests (certain countries accept rapid tests for entry) for £21.