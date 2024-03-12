Government angry after Premier League reject £900m EFL support plan

Crystal Palace is one of two Premier League clubs who have been accused of being against the deal to share more money with the EFL. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Premier League clubs’ decision to walk away from a deal that would share more money with the English Football League provoked anger and frustration on Tuesday inside the game and across Westminster.

With EFL clubs left without an offer and the government embarrassed after having pushed to get a deal agreed this week, the possibility of an expedited passage for the football governance bill, and with it an independent regulator for the English game, grew stronger.

On Monday Premier League clubs were presented with an offer to the EFL by the chief executive, Richard Masters. The proposed deal would have passed more than £900m down the football pyramid but also imposed a new set of financial cost controls on the top flight. Several clubs are understood to have been in favour of making the offer, but not enough to clear the Premier League’s rule that requires 14 of 20 clubs to assent. The offer did not proceed to a vote, with the league’s executive instead asked to engage in a new process to assess the cost controls. The Premier League insists this process can be completed by the summer.

The outcome caught 10 Downing Street by surprise, expectation within the prime minister’s office having been that a deal would be done. The culture secretary, Lucy Frazer, had spent the previous weeks meeting with Premier League and EFL clubs, arguing this would be the last chance to get a deal without government intervention.

Sources close to discussions over the regulator say this week’s events may have tipped the government overnment sources said a deal would be done and “if the football authorities don’t sort it, the regulator will”. Premier League sources have in turn suggested that the government has put undue pressure on the process by making public demands.

The league was criticised by the chair of the cross-party culture media and sport committee, Caroline Dinenage, who said “the stated commitment from Premier League clubs to striking a deal with the rest of the pyramid looks like nothing more than an empty promise”. Sky Sports’ Gary Neville said it was an “absolute disgrace” that the league “keep bumping [a deal] down the road”.

The Charlton Athletic minority owner, Charlie Methven, accused two clubs of holding up the process, alleging West Ham and Crystal Palace were against a deal. “There are a few Premier League clubs that are holding the industry back and are driving the rest of the industry mad for only thinking of their own short-term, narrow self-interest,” Methven told TalkSport. “It’s on record that Palace and West Ham are leaders of this King Canute-style movement. [They] need to grow up.”

The Guardian understands the vice-chair of West Ham, Karren Brady, has received an apology from Charlton for Methven’s remarks. West Ham and Palace have been approached for comment.