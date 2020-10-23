These ‘crazy amazing’ smart LED lights and meat thermometers are holiday-prep must-haves—and they’re on sale today!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. The product written about here is offered in affiliation with Yahoo Life's parent company, Verizon Media.

Govee smart home gadgets will color—and simplify—your world. (Photo: Amazon) More

As you gear up for the holidays, you’re probably already thinking about decking the halls and prepping the menus. But what about your actual gear? Your smartphone and smart home gear can and should be center stage this season—and year-round, for that matter.

Today, Amazon’s daily deal lets you elevate your holiday prep with ‘crazy amazing’ smart LED lights, Bluetooth digital meat thermometers, and more by Govee—up to 46 percent off. In fact, thousands of five-star reviewers can attest to the fact that these “straight-up legit” gadgets enhance your home 365 days a year.

Shop it: Govee Smart LED Lights, Thermometers, and Humidity Monitors, up to 46 percent off, amazon.com

Everything in Amazon’s Govee smart home sale today can be controlled through both Alexa and Google Assistant as well as the Govee app—and customers call them “super easy to install.”

Let’s take a look at some of the sale’s best offerings.

Govee LED Smart Lights will illumiinate your life. (Photo: Amazon) More

The clear Amazon customer favorite in today’s Govee sale with almost 3,000 reviews, these voice-activated LED lights turn on and off, dim, brighten, and change colors when hooked up to Echo or Google Home.

They’re strip lights—31 percent off today—that you can easily install under cabinets, along floor boards, up on the ceilings, or in more covert places like behind your sofa and bed, where the illumination will seemingly rise out of nowhere. You don’t need a special occasion to create ambiance like this throughout your home—in fact, Govee LED Smart Lights make every day feel like a special occasion.

Govee 32.8ft LED Smart Lights (Photo: Amazon) More

“Amazeballs! I completely impressed my friends at my annual cookie party,” wrote one stoked fan. “These lights are exactly what I wanted. Easy to change [color and mood settings] with my phone, and by asking Alexa.”

“What i love most about this LED strip is the Music Sync option!,” wrote another. “There is a microphone in the Fork Adapter that listens to any pitches [in the music]. Based on the pitch, the LED strips will light and brighten up!”

Govee Dreamcolor Interior Car LED Smart Lights (Photo: Amazon) More

The kids will be coming home from college soon and need a lift from the train station—surprise them by kicking off the party right in your car. These car LED smart lights turn your vehicle into a technicolor wonderland. Just stick them under the dashboard, under the seats, or anywhere convenient—then sync them to your sound system and watch them groove with the music.