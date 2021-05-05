Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign controversial voter bill Thursday

Wendy Rhodes and Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
·6 min read
Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach in West Palm Beach Friday, February 19, 2021.
Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach in West Palm Beach Friday, February 19, 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected Thursday in West Palm Beach to sign into law the controversial election reform legislation SB 90 — one in a series of nationwide measures opponents say are aimed at suppressing voting.

Some of the legislation's more contentious features are limits on drop boxes for hand-delivered voting, restrictions on third-party voter registration efforts and requirements that voters sign up for vote-by-mail in more frequent intervals.

Even before DeSantis inks the bill into law, one voter advocacy group has vowed to lodge a legal challenge.

More: Gov. Ron DeSantis' future could have been powered by latest Tallahassee session

“We have multiple grounds to challenge this, especially attacks on vote-by-mail,” said Jorge Vasquez, an attorney for the Advancement Project’s Power and Democracy Program. “We’ll act swiftly.”

But a proponent of the legislation said the bill is a sensible, preventive measure.

“When we're talking about more voters casting absentee ballots, and when you need to restore faith and confidence in elections, steps like bringing voter ID to absentee ballots and banning ballot harvesting and trafficking makes a lot of sense,” said Jason Snead, executive director of the Honest Elections Project.

More: Is DeSantis 'out of touch' with businesses on vaccine passport ban?

More: Florida stands to gain from Biden infrastructure plan. Will GOP oppose?

More: Lincoln Project to air one last ding at Trump before he leaves Mar-a-Lago for New Jersey

DeSantis to sign voter law at Trump fan club event

The signing ceremony at an area hotel is scheduled to be hosted by the pro-Trump fan organization Club 45. The group said in a flyer that their event would "include a signing ceremony for Florida’s new voter integrity legislation and will be immediately followed by a rally for the best governor in the USA."

SB 90, however, was approved by the Florida Legislature amid a torrent of criticism that the bill was a response to baseless and unsubstantiated allegations by Republicans and Trump that November's election was rigged.

More: Hotel issued warning after hosting DeSantis event with maskless attendees

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Okeechobee Steakhouse on December 15, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. DeSantis talked about the importance of keeping restaurants open during the pandemic to help employees earn a living.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Okeechobee Steakhouse on December 15, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. DeSantis talked about the importance of keeping restaurants open during the pandemic to help employees earn a living.

The Florida organization of elections supervisors said last fall's election was accurate and opposed the legislation, saying it was unnecessary and could prove costly. Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link, who greeted Trump when he voted at a county library last October, also said this year the legislation would prove "expensive" for elections officials.

A spokeswoman for Link said Wednesday the 2020 elections were "secure."

“I don't think it could have been any more safe or secure,” said Alison Novoa, public information officer for Link's office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives May 8 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach for a news conference.
Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives May 8 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach for a news conference.

It is a conclusion that DeSantis himself touted in West Palm Beach on Feb. 19, when he called the Florida vote in 2020 the "most successful" in state history.

“Last November, Florida held the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country,” he said, adding that “we should celebrate this feat.”

More: Real election fraud in Florida ... and it has nothing to do with the mail | Frank Cerabino

In fact, the only discernible instance of election fraud is alleged to have taken place in Miami-Dade County. There, a former Republican state lawmaker and a Boca Raton resident face criminal charges over a fake candidacy that may have cost a Democratic state senator re-election.

Trump behind drumbeat of 'Big Lie' election voting reforms

Even so, Trump has led the drumbeat of unfounded and ungrounded election fraud claims from his political exile at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. Trump has called the election results, among other things, the "Great Presidential Election Fraud of 2020," in press releases.

But a slew of others, from election observers to Republican state officials across the country, have stood steadfast behind vote counts, recounts and audits, saying there is no evidence of serious irregularities in any state.

President Donald Trump greets Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after arriving at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Greg Lovett /palmbeachpost.com]
President Donald Trump greets Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after arriving at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Greg Lovett /palmbeachpost.com]

Judges in state and federal courts who heard arguments from Trump and Republican lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, also concluded the evidence was unconvincing when tossing and dismissing scores of lawsuits. The U.S. Supreme Court, with three Trump-nominated justices, refused to even hear several election-related cases brought by Republicans.

The ongoing, though unproven, claims of election fraud by Trump and GOP allies has been dubbed by critics "The Big Lie."

But the "Big Lie" has proven lucrative — helping Trump raise more than $200 million — and politically potent in state capitals, where it has provided fodder for legislation to restrict voting access.

Florida just one state pursuing election rules changes

Florida was one of 47 states that have debated at least 361 bills aimed at curbing voting rights, reported the Brennan Center for Justice on April 1. At least 55 of those bills are currently moving through state legislatures.

Among the most disputed measures were those in Georgia and Arizona, where Republican officials currently are conducting a review of 2020 ballots that reportedly includes the bizarre use of UV light.

Unmasked supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crowd a conference room as they await his arrival at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in violation of county ordinances requiring face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Unmasked supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crowd a conference room as they await his arrival at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in violation of county ordinances requiring face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

Some officials in Florida simply say they are glad the SB 90 reforms were not even more restrictive.

"We are grateful that some of what we have identified as the most disenfranchising proposals in SB 90 did not pass. However, what did pass, essentially, will ultimately make requesting a vote-by-mail ballot and returning a vote-by-mail ballot more challenging,” Novoa said. “It will make it harder for voters to vote.”

SB 90 also will limit who can drop off a ballot on behalf of a voter. The law will enact new ID requirements and limit the number of absentee ballot drop boxes.

It also will restrict third-party voter registration efforts, and force voters to register to vote by mail at more frequent intervals.

A poll released by the Southern Poverty Law Center on Wednesday said a majority of American voters say they like elections the way they were handled in 2020. Asked their preference for voting practices, 80% of respondents said they would choose to "use their 2020 method of voting in future elections."

Also on Wednesday, a coalition of two dozen groups, including the Anti-Defamation League Florida Region and The League of Women Voters of Florida, called on DeSantis to reject the legislation.

The groups sent a letter to the governor saying SB 90 “will create barriers for eligible Floridians to exercise their freedom to vote by making mail ballots less accessible and more difficult to cast, severely limiting voter assistance and making it more difficult for community voter registration drives to do their critical outreach."

Vasquez, of Advancement Project’s Power and Democracy Program, agreed.

“What we are really seeing is DeSantis is trying to one-up Georgia, and we now find ourselves in a sword fight as to which state wants to suppress the Black and Brown vote the most," he said.

But what Vasquez calls voter suppression, SB 90 advocates call election security.

“Efforts to protect the integrity of our elections are urgently needed,” Jennifer C. Braceras, director of Independent Women’s Law Center, said in a statement. “Specifically, voter ID measures are a common-sense way to prevent fraud and abuse.”

Snead, of the Honest Elections Project, called voting in Florida “very secure and very robust,” but added that there is always room for improvement.

“There is no such thing as an election system that is perfect,” he said. “A lot of states will tackle election reform once in a blue moon … but Florida has done a very good job over the past 20 years in maintenance and upkeep rather than one bill to fix it all.”

wrhodes@pbpost.com

afins@pbpost.com

@WendyRhodesFL

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida's DeSantis expected to sign bill restricting voting Thursday

Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • John Means throws no-hitter, Orioles beat Mariners 6-0

    SEATTLE — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Wednesday. Means (4-0) struck out 12. Seattle’s Sam Haggerty raced to first after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit. Means lowered his ERA to 1.37 and became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug,. 13, 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore after four as the St. Louis Browns. In a season in which batters are on track to hit a record-low .232, Means joined a no-hit club that includes gems by San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove at Texas on April 9 and by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón against Cleveland on April 14. In addition, Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that is not recognized as an official no-hitter by Major League Baseball because the game did not go at least nine innings, shortened under pandemic rules in effect for a second straight season. Baltimore’s previous no-hitter came on July 13, 1991, when Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson and Gregg Olson combined for a 2-0 victory at Oakland, Means had plenty of offensive support. D.J. Stewart and Ramón Urias both had RBI singles against Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning. Pat Valaika hit a solo home run off Kikuchi (1-2) in the sixth and Trey Mancini provided a three-run shot off reliever Aaron Fletcher in the eighth inning. REDS 1, WHITE SOX 0, 10 INNNGS CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s Joey Votto fractured his left thumb in the Reds' victory over Chicago. Votto was hit by Dallas Keuchel's pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but could miss up to a month. Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury García was caught stealing in the top half. Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray and Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing two hits each in seven innings. Liam Hendriks (1-1) lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent. Lucas Sims (1-1) got the victory. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • O's Means throws MLB's 3rd no-hitter of season, tops M's 6-0

    SEATTLE — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday. Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s Sam Haggerty raced to first after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit. “I cant put it into words right now. It’s unbelievable," Means said after his first complete game in 44 career big league starts. "I felt OK all game. I didn’t really have the changeup till the end, but I’m glad I got it going.” Means lowered his ERA to 1.37 and became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug,. 13, 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore after four as the St. Louis Browns. “It’s such a crazy feeling. It’s such a whirlwind of an experience. I don’t think I’ve been able to process it yet,” Means said. “But to be in the same breath as Palmer, I don’t think that it gets much better than that.” In a season in which batters are on track to hit a record-low .232, Means joined a no-hit club that includes gems by San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove at Texas on April 9 and by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón against Cleveland on April 14. In addition, Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that is not recognized as an official no-hitter by Major League Baseball because the game did not go at least nine innings, shortened under pandemic rules in effect for a second straight season. The closest Seattle came to a hit through six innings was J.P. Crawford's short fly ball in the sixth inning that centre fielder Cedric Mullins made a sliding catch to grab. Kyle Lewis provided a threat with a drive to left field leading off the eighth that was caught on the warning track by Austin Hays. Means got a popout from Dylan Moore, struck out Haggerty swinging and got a soft liner from Crawford to end it, setting off a wild celebration with his teammates on the mound and a standing ovation from the Seattle crowd. “He was good. He was really good,” Seattle's Kyle Seager said. “He was in control. I don’t think we had hardly any balls that were close to being hits.” Baltimore’s previous no-hitter came on July 13, 1991, when Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson and Gregg Olson combined for a 2-0 victory at Oakland, Means had never pitched beyond seven innings in a big league start. “When I started the (ninth) I got a little bit of the Jell-O legs, just a little bit, started to kind of feel a little wobbly,” Means said. “But once I did get that first pitch I was able to lock in again.” Means had plenty of offensive support. D.J. Stewart and Ramón Urias both had RBI singles against Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning. Pat Valaika hit a solo home run off Kikuchi (1-2) in the sixth and Trey Mancini provided a three-run shot off reliever Aaron Fletcher in the eighth inning, Mancini's sixth home run in a season that marked his return from colon cancer surgery. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: RHP Keynan Middleton was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a biceps strain but the initial belief is it will be a short stint on the IL. Middleton left his relief appearance in the ninth inning on Tuesday night after just four pitches. Manager Scott Servais said it appears not to be a significant injury and Middleton should be back after the 10 days. UP NEXT Orioles: Following an off-day, Baltimore opens a four-game series at home against Boston on Friday. RHP Matt Harvey (3-1, 4.06) will start the opener. Mariners: After an off-day, Seattle opens a five-game road trip on Friday at Texas. Due to injuries with the rotation, Seattle has not announced a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press

  • Nets, Kyrie Irving fined $35,000 each after his 'repeated refusal' to speak with reporters

    Kyrie Irving was fined back in December, too, after he avoided meeting with reporters, who he described as "pawns."

  • NFL memo reminds everyone that Broncos don't owe injured Ja'Wuan James $10M

    The NFL made an example of James — and took a victory lap against the NFLPA.