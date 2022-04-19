Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Legislature to end Disney's special status in called session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis' battle with Disney escalated Tuesday when he announced that lawmakers will consider repealing the governing structure for Disney's Florida properties, a move that could end special privileges the company has long enjoyed and appears aimed at punishing Disney for speaking out against the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

DeSantis expanded the scope of a special legislative session that began Tuesday on redistricting, broadening it so that lawmakers “also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968," DeSantis said.

The legislation, HB 3C and SB 4-C, the "Independent Special Districts" bill, quickly advanced in the House and Senate shortly after the governor's announcement.

Republicans on the House State Affairs Committee slammed Disney as "perverted by a woke mob" and "goofy with power" before the measure passed by a 14-7 vote.

“You kick the hornet's nest, things come up," said Republican state Rep. Randy Fine, who sponsored the House bill.

Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District was created by the Legislature in 1967. It spans two counties and 25,000 acres, and gives the company broad powers to control what happens on Disney property. Reedy Creek levies taxes and controls everything from roads to the water and electric systems in a 38.5-square-mile area covering four theme parks, two water parks, more than 40,000 hotel rooms and a slew of restaurants and retail stores.

Disney company officials did not immediately respond to DeSantis' announcement.

Republicans lawmakers and DeSantis began criticizing Disney's governing structure after the company's CEO spoke out against HB 1557, the legislation officially known as the Parental Rights in Education act but derided by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

"If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County," tweeted Republican State Rep. Spencer Roach last month in meeting with lawmakers to discuss Reedy Creek's repeal.

Attack: DeSantis says he will soon sign so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill, again criticizes Disney

Disney's exception in Big Tech legislation may be targeted

In addition to considering the repeal of Disney’s special district, the governor is calling on lawmakers to review a carve out Disney received that exempts the company from a law targeting alleged censorship by Big Tech companies.

The governor’s own staff helped push for the carve out in response to requests from Disney, according to emails obtained by the Seeking Rents newsletter. DeSantis now wants to do away with it, though.

The Big Tech bill pushed by DeSantis last year was an attempt to stop companies such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from “deplatforming” users in the wake of President Donald Trump being kicked off Twitter. It also regulates companies' content moderation efforts.

A federal judge overturned the law. The ruling raised concerns about the carve out for Disney.

Precedent for Disney

Targeting a company for publicly criticizing state policy is highly unusual. It has led to questions about whether lawmakers and the governor are abusing their power to punish critics.

“Punishing a company for daring to speak against a governor’s radical right political agenda is precisely the kinds of things that we see in countries like Russia and China," said Democratic state Rep. Dotie Joseph.

Democrats raised a host of other concerns, criticizing how the legislation was being rushed through with little vetting, the range of unintended consequences that could ensue and the impact on special district workers.

"It's foolhardy, it's rushed," said Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky.

DeSantis has been aggressive in going after Disney in the wake of the company’s criticism on HB 1557, leading a wave of GOP pushback against one of Florida's most iconic businesses. The company employs more than 77,000 workers and annually draws more than 58 million tourists to the state.

Prominent conservative leaders and media figures have relentlessly criticized Disney in recent weeks.

Speaking during committee hearings Tuesday, Republican lawmakers echoed much of the criticism that has been leveled at Disney.

“Once upon a time Disney was a great partner with the state of Florida… shamefully Disney betrayed us," said Republican state Rep. Jackie Toledo, adding that the company has been “perverted by a woke mob of liberal extremists into a laboratory of gender identity social experimentation."

Fine's bill states that all independent special districts created before the the Florida Constitution was ratified on Nov. 5, 1968, are dissolved as of June 1, 2023 unless they were reauthorized after 1968.

Debate over 'Don't Say Gay' law

This legislation follows an intense fight over HB 1557, which became one of the most polarizing policy debates in the nation.

The controversial legislation states that "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Supporters of the bill say it simply seeks to ensure that sensitive conversations with children are handled by parents, not school officials. But many view it as an attack on the LGBTQ community.

Disney leaders were criticized by some employees for not taking a strong stance against HB 1557 until after it already cleared the Legislature. Disney CEO Bob Chapek later came out against the legislation, saying he called DeSantis "to express our disappointment and concern that if legislation becomes law it could be used to target gay, lesbian, nonbinary and transgender kids and families." Disney later suspended all political donations.

In response, DeSantis lashed out at "woke" Disney.

"You have companies like a Disney that are gonna say and criticize parents' rights, they're gonna criticize the fact that we don't want transgenderism in kindergarten and first-grade classrooms," DeSantis said.

