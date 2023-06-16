Gov. Parson, please come talk to us in Kansas City before pardoning Eric DeValkenaere | Opinion

Just listen to us

Thou art the man, Gov. Mike Parson.

Second Samuel 12:7 details for us the classic reminder, often needed, that no one likes to be rebuked. A stinging rebuke often drives home to the conscience the consciousness of wrong thinking and poor choices.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

To me, the letter Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker sent asking you not to pardon convicted former Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere is akin to a “check engine” light in your car. (June 14, 8A, “Gov. Parson, don’t undermine rule of law with a pardon”) When it comes on, you can ignore it or you can get the problem fixed. If you ignore it, eventually, you will harm the engine. If you address it, you can move on down the road. Whether we like it or not, the check engine light is a necessary component for our vehicles. In life, a check engine light or a stinging rebuke keeps us balanced when our judgment becomes obtuse.

Ultimately, in the scripture story, the rebuke helped the man in charge to see things more clearly. It is my hope that the governor will see things more clearly and allow “justice to roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” In short, let things run their natural course without disruption or interruption.

Governor, we all are well aware that you can pardon without hearing from the people of Kansas City. However, since this case is historical, monumental and a bit racial, why would you not want to hear from them?

I agree with you that every person deserves a second chance. However, a second chance is often granted or rewarded after that person has truly felt the consequences of his or her wrongdoing. Can we truly say that DeValkenaere, who has not spent one day in jail, has felt the consequence of an action that he was pronounced guilty for in a court of law?

Finally, this is an open invitation to set up a listening session at your choosing on this matter. Hear from the people affected before you decide on a solution.

- Darron LaMonte Edwards, Pastor, United Believers Community Church, Kansas City

Choice for all

Kansas City deserves dedicated and accountable leadership on our City Council. Leadership functions only with public trust.

It will require active listening, consistent communication and engaged leadership to tackle our city’s many problems and opportunities. We can create a vibrant and truly affordable Kansas City where no one is left behind.

Our city also faces a violent crime crisis. We need better collaboration with law enforcement, community organizations and residents to make sure the strategies we use create safer neighborhoods. Trust among our leaders and the community is essential to move forward.

It’s time to invest in areas long neglected by our city. We need more accessible transit, functioning sidewalks, affordable housing and a city that is welcoming and supportive of small business. We can generate job opportunities, attract talent and cultivate a Kansas City where everyone can thrive.

I’m thankful for the endorsements of my district’s outgoing councilwoman, Katheryn Shields, as well as former mayors Sly James and Kay Barnes, who know the importance of collaboration to a useful council. If elected to City Council, I will work full-time for you.

Story continues

Regardless of who you cast your ballot for, please vote on Tuesday.

- Justin Short, Candidate for City Council, 4th District at large

Just win first

Let’s see: The Royals have a new general manager, new manager and staff, and now have the worst record in baseball. (June 14, KansasCity.com, “Kansas City Royals’ losses mount in Reds finale: 9th straight defeat, 3rd series sweep”) Evidently they have the worst pitching prospects in baseball as well.

Why would the team continue to run sub-.500 career pitchers out night after night and expect good results? Do something, owner John Sherman, besides push for a new ballpark.

- Alan Holmgren, Overland Park