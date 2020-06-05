Gov. Newsom to Issue Film and TV Production Guidelines

Click here to read the full article.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to issue guidelines later on Friday that will allow film and TV production to restart in California.

At his noon press conference, Newsom said that his office would issue guidelines for several industries later in the afternoon. Film and TV production is expected to be among the industries involved.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers submitted its 22-page “white paper” on the subject to Newsom’s office on Monday. The report was also sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Production has been completely halted since the second week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The timetable for the resumption of production is still unclear, as industry unions have said that department-specific protocols need to be established before work can resume.

The industry report called for regular testing of crew members, six-foot physical distancing, and widespread use of face coverings.

The guidelines have been delayed over the last couple of weeks. In an entertainment roundtable discussion on May 20, Newsom said he expected to issue the guidelines the following Monday. The following week, however, he said the regulations would be postponed as his office worked with labor and industry stakeholders to refine the rules.

Universal film chief Donna Langley asked county officials on Tuesday to quickly lift restrictions in accordance with the industry’s plan. The county has been waiting on the state to issue its guidelines before adjusting its own rules.

