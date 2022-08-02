Gov. Newsom declares California state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday evening in response to the worsening monkeypox outbreak.

The declaration was needed to “coordinate a whole-of-government response to monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment,” Newsom’s office said in a news release.

California had recorded 786 monkeypox cases as of Thursday, with nearly two-thirds concentrated in Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” Newsom said in a statement.

Monkeypox causes a rash of blisters and flu-like symptoms, although it is rarely fatal. The disease spreads through close contact with an infected person or linens, like sheets and towels, that a person with monkeypox blisters has used.

Anyone can be infected with monkeypox, although it has primarily affected gay and bisexual men and transgender people in the United States and California.

California monkeypox response

Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and the state’s public health officer, on Friday said monkeypox vaccine doses are “very scarce” in California, although the state is working to acquire more from the federal government.

The state is sending more vaccine doses to communities that have the most cases, Aragón said.

Newsom’s declaration will allow Emergency Medical Services personnel to give monkeypox vaccines that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “similar to the statutory authorization recently enacted for pharmacists to administer vaccines,” the release said.

Aragón stressed on Friday that leaders want to prevent the LGBTQ community from being further “singled out and treated unfairly” due to the monkeypox outbreak.

“No single individual or community is to blame for the spread of any virus,” he said.

Newsom echoed those sentiments on Monday.

“We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story.