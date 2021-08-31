Gov. Little plans COVID-19 announcement as Idaho adds 2,276 new cases, 4 deaths Monday

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will make an announcement regarding COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the governor’s office. His announcement comes as Idaho added more than 2,200 cases over the weekend and four deaths related to the disease.

The governor’s office did not specify what Little will address during the announcement, which will air live on Idaho Public Television’s YouTube channel.

On Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,276 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. More than a quarter of those were in Ada County, which reported 608. Canyon County reported 477 cases, while Kootenai and Twin Falls counties reported 188 and 155 cases, respectively.

Numerous counties reported cases in the double digits. Only Clark and Camas counties — Idaho’s two least-populated — reported no new cases over the weekend.

The surge has bumped Idaho’s seven-day moving average of new cases to 879 per day, the highest since early January. In the past week, Ada County has added an average of 230 cases per day, while Canyon County has reported about 146 new cases daily.

Health officials also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Monday. Three were in Ada County (518 total), while the fourth was in Twin Falls County (144 total). To date, 2,331 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

Idaho has reported 220,162 cases since the pandemic arrived in March 2020. Roughly 120,000 people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

For a county-by-county breakdown of Monday’s new cases and deaths, see our “What we know” file at IdahoStatesman.com.