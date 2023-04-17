Gov. Kelly signs bill giving Kansas child sex abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Monday giving survivors of child sexual abuse more time to file lawsuits in a victory for victims and their advocates, who spent years demanding they have their day in court.

The new law will allow police to pursue criminal cases indefinitely and give survivors until they turn 31 to file a lawsuit, as well as three years after a criminal conviction. The Democratic governor signed the measure after the Republican-controlled Legislature unanimously approved it earlier this month.

“I am pleased that the legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families,” Kelly said in a statement. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”

Advocates had initially sought the elimination of the statute of limitations for the civil and criminal statute of limitations, but the legislation extending the time frame was passed as a compromise with Republican leaders in the Senate. The bill still leaves a hard limit on civil lawsuits and will leave behind many survivors who lack the evidence for a criminal conviction but were not ready to report until late in life.

For years, survivors of abuse had tried – and failed – to advance changes to the state’s statute of limitations, which limited how long they had to sue. Numerous individuals who endured abuse as children came to the Capitol to share their stories at emotional, wrenching hearings only to watch the legislation fail to advance.

But bill supporters achieved a breakthrough this year as a result of a compromise with Senate GOP leadership. The Kansas Catholic Conference, which represents the Catholic bishops in the state, also lent its support.

“It has been a tough and long-fought battle, but thanks to the courageous survivors who came forward to share their stories, this important piece of legislation will finally become law in the state of Kansas,” state Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat who championed the changes, said in a statement.

During a press conference last month, Holscher said the passage of the legislation was especially necessary since other states have already lengthened their statute of limitations.

“Predators know where to go — where the laws protect them,” she said. “There are lots of titles we have here in Kansas. We like to be known for basketball, sunflowers. But we don’t want to be a sanctuary state for predators.”

The Star’s Katie Bernard contributed reporting