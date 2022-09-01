Gov. Kelly places first legal sports bet in Kansas. Here’s who she put her money on

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday placed the first legal sports bet under the state’s new gambling law at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

She placed a $15 wager on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57.

The dollar figure was chosen in honor of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ number, 15.

The odds on the bet were 10-1.

I just placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at @Hollywood_Kan. What did I bet on? Let’s just say that I’m really hoping the @Chiefs win the Super Bowl this season — even more than usual. pic.twitter.com/0TqxAsimY7 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 1, 2022

Kelly spoke at Hollywood Casino ahead of the noon opening of the in-person sports book.

She signed legislation authorizing sports betting in May, then in August publicly announced gambling would begin Sept. 1, in time for the start of the NFL’s regular season.

Beginning at noon, six mobile sports betting operators are approved to launch, and in-person sportsbooks will be available at two locations, including the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

The approved operators are Barstool Sports, FanDuel, DraftKings, Bet MGM, Caesars and PointsBet.

The “soft launch,” of a sports betting outlet at Hollywood Casino will begin at noon, with the official launch date set for Sept. 8, the day of this season’s first NFL game.

In Kansas, you don’t have to be in a casino to download any of the betting apps, but to make a wager you have to do so within the state’s borders.