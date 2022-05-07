Gov. Greg Abbott’s Plan to Kick Undocumented Kids Out of Schools Is Sadistic

Tana Ganeva
·4 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

All you need to know about Republicans’ supposed deep-seated concern for innocent life is to read the proposed measure, floated by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, that would deny undocumented migrant children access to public education.

The governor seems to hope that the Supreme Court’s willingness to overturn Roe v. Wadeas revealed in a leaked draft penned by Justice Samuel Alito—indicates that the 6-3 conservative majority is open to killing other precedents. In this case, Abbott wants to challenge a 1982 Supreme Court ruling, Plyler v. Doe, that mandates public schools admit immigrant children regardless of their legal status.

Abbott is running for his third term in a state that’s increasingly trending purple. But the governor isn’t running to the center, he’s trying to gin up rage on the right. And it seems his advisors have concluded that further demonizing immigrants by denying their children access to education is a winning electoral strategy.

It’s frightening that Abbott would sink this low to get votes. It’s horrifying that it might work.

Bodycams Don’t Work. Civilians Recording Police Does.

“Texas already long ago sued the federal government about having to incur the costs of the education program, in a case called Plyler v. Doe,” Abbott said on a conservative talk radio show. “And the Supreme Court ruled against us on the issue…I think we will resurrect that case and challenge this issue again, because the expenses are extraordinary and the times are different than when Plyler v. Doe was issued many decades ago.”

The 1982 opinion, penned by Justice William J. Brennan Jr., struck down a statute that cut off state funds to districts that admit children who hadn’t been “legally admitted” to the U.S. (The law allowed schools to charge students or refuse their entry into the district.)

Justice Brennan Jr. wrote that the 14th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee applied “to anyone” within a state’s boundaries. Brennan described the “inestimable toll” due to a lack of literacy, and argued against punishing kids for their parents’ actions. ''Legislation directing the onus of a parent's misconduct against his children does not comport with fundamental conceptions of justice,'' Justice Brennan said.

For his part, Abbott recently cited the “extraordinary” burden placed on Texas schools because of an influx of kids speaking different languages, and “not just Spanish.” (It’s a regular Tower of Babel in Texas!) The governor added that educating undocumented kids would soon be “unsustainable and unaffordable.” According to the governor’s office, the cost of each additional student is $6,100 per year.

Maybe Texas can find the funds elsewhere? It could start by ceasing to execute people—which costs taxpayers $3.8 million per capital punishment case. The “pro-life” Abbott has overseen the executions of nearly 50 prisoners, that’s over $19 million right there. His predecessors, George W. Bush and Rick Perry, also racked up expensive tabs committing state-sanctioned murder—but both at least adopted a posture of “compassionate conservatism” towards migrants.

Perry even signed a law that gave undocumented college students access to lower state tuition and financial aid. “If you say that we should not educate children who have come into our state for no other reason than they have been brought there by no fault of their own, I don’t think you have a heart,” Perry said.

“Obviously it's intended to amplify hysteria about immigrants,” Bryan Caplan, an economics professor at George Mason University, told The Daily Beast about Abbott’s proposal.

Centrist Democrats’ ‘Tough on Crime’ Plans Aren’t Pragmatic, They’re Delusional

Mark Kende, a Professor of Law and the Director of the Constitutional Law Center at Drake University Law School, said the Plyler decision has always been vulnerable because of anti-immigrant sentiment fueled by conservative politicians. “There’s obviously a contingent of lawmakers and the public who think so-called illegal immigrants cause problems,” Kende said.

He also noted that the Plyler decision spelled out the public advantages of immigration. Perhaps there’s no better example than the fact that—immigrants, documented or not—pay taxes. And “they’re less likely to break the law or even drive recklessly,” Kende pointed out, given that they don’t want to attract attention from the state. “And they work jobs Americans don’t want to work.”

For Plyler to be overturned, Kende told The Daily Beast, there has to be a lawsuit. This could result from a public school trying to charge undocumented immigrant children tuition, or if Abbott applies an executive directive to deny kids access to state schools. He has hope that the 6-3 conservative majority might not be a slam dunk in this case, since Justice Neil Gorsuch has a history of leniency on immigration.

“It's not the children’s fault if their parents broke the rules—and also you don't want to have a group of illiterate, uneducated people living in the community,” Kende added.

It’s a sad state of affairs that Bush and Perry can serve as striking counterexamples of balancing basic human compassion with conservative policies that aren’t always the warmest toward immigrants. But that’s where we are—with Gov. Abbott literally using children as pawns in the right’s xenophobic culture war.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Leafs must build on statement game, Tampa will bite back

    The Maple Leafs sent a clear message to the rest of the NHL with their 5-0 rout of Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series but the defending champions are unlikely to be rolled over as easy in Game 2.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th