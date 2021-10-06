Gov. Greg Abbott, 10 GOP governors to talk in South Texas about immigration policies

MISSION — Gov. Greg Abbott plans to return the southern border Wednesday, where he will meet with 10 like-minded fellow Republican state chief executives from around the nation to once more call attention to unauthorized immigration across the Rio Grande.

Joining Abbott and governors from as far away as Idaho and Montana in the border city of Mission will be the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety and a top general in the state's National Guard. It will be Abbott's third visit to a border community in just over two weeks, and it comes three months after he hosted former President Donald Trump in South Texas, where they laid the blame for the migration increase at the feet of the Biden administration.

Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña, who has lived his entire life in the city, said that despite the intense national publicity and sometimes overheated rhetoric, he sees scant evidence that his community is being overtaken by migrants crossing from Mexico.

"We have not seen anything out of the ordinary of what we've seen, historically speaking," said O’Caña, who has served three years as mayor and 15 years on the Mission City Council. He was not formally notified by Abbott's office of the planned visit to his city. "Our city limits have 17 miles of the Rio Grande neighboring with Mexico. I've lived in Mission for some 67 years, and we haven't seen any changes."

A different story, however, has unfolded in other communities that share the river with Mexico. Del Rio, where Abbott visited Sept. 20, remained in the national headlines for several days as some 15,000 people, most from Haiti, crossed the low waters of the Rio Grande and set up makeshift camps on the U.S. side.

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, speaks to a woman from Honduras at a migrant shelter she oversees in McAllen, Texas on Oct. 4, 2021. The facility provides basic needs before they are sent via bus to meet their American sponsors.

There, Abbott and Texas law enforcement authorities established a wall of black-and-white squad cars to deter the migrants from advancing farther north.

The governor, who plans to seek a third four-year term in 2022, has used immigration as a cudgel against President Joe Biden ever since the Democrat ousted Trump, who found a strong ally in Abbott for his own hard-line immigration policies.

This year, Texas lawmakers allocated more than $2 billion for Abbott-backed border security measures, which includes $250 million as a "down payment" on the governor's border barriers to take the place of what otherwise would have been additions to the wall long promised during Trump's single term in the White House.

Abbott also signed Senate Bill 576, which beefs up criminal penalties for human smuggling, and Senate Bill 768 for trafficking in the highly addictive and sometimes deadly drug fentanyl, which the governor has said has become a byproduct of illegal immigration. When he signed the bill, Abbott said DPS troopers have seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone living in Texas and California.

The governors scheduled to join Abbott in Mission, which according to the figures from the 2020 census has a population of 85,778 with 90% of Hispanic origin, are Doug Ducey of Arizona, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Brad Little of Idaho, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Mike DeWine of Ohio, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Mark Gordon of Wyoming.

All of them have embraced hard-line positions against immigration, many saying the problems caused by unlawful immigration ripple throughout every region of the nation.

“The sustained availability of drugs and the impact from crime related to drug abuse — including property and violent crimes — present continuing threats to the health and safety of Idahoans,'' said Little, who last month joined 25 other governors in calling for an in-person discussion with Biden about border security and immigration. “Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico.”

On the eve of Abbott's event, the Republican Governors Association released a short video on Twitter slamming Biden on immigration.

"When Joe Biden took office, he immediately stopped construction of the border wall," the video says. "Since then, there's been a surge of immigrants flooding our southern border. Border apprehensions are up 500%, and Border Patrol facilities are beyond max capacity."

In downtown McAllen, the city that neighbors Mission to the east, Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, operates a nightclub-turned-shelter for migrant families who have permission to remain in the United States.

The center, kitty-corner from the bus station, had about 300 people on Tuesday waiting to be united with friends or relatives who live in Texas and beyond. There, they get a meal, something to drink and basic life necessities such as soap, disposable diapers and tooth brushes and toothpaste. None of them will be there much more than 24 hours.

"I just see moms and dads, kids," said Pimentel, who has been helping migrants for decades. "And they need a chance to be safe."

Recent polling in Texas shows that although Abbott's overall approval ratings have slipped, he continues to outperform Biden on immigration. The Quinnipiac University Poll of registered voters in Texas released Sept. 28 found that 51% said the governor does not deserve to be reelected next year.

But the same poll found that 43% approve of Abbott's immigration policies while only about 1 in 5 said Biden is handling the issue correctly.

A Dallas Morning News/University of Texas-Tyler poll released earlier in September produced similar results on the immigration and border security question. It found 47% approving Abbott's policies but only 29% approved of Biden’s approach.

An estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States, and the federal government employs about 20,000 Border Patrol agents, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the USA Today editorial board Tuesday.

Nicole Morgan, an immigration attorney who sought to help the people from Haiti who crossed into Del Rio last month and has been working on the issue for the past two years, said migrants are too often used to score political points while their basic human needs go unmet.

"I'm heartbroken because of the fact that Republicans think white supremacy is a winner," Morgan said. "I find it ironic because Republicans are always talking about being Christian and helping people in need."

And she takes little comfort in what she says is the hard-line position the Biden administration took to clear the Haitians from their camps in Del Rio.

"Biden made a lot of promises to the Black community and to the brown community," Morgan said. "And for him to double down and triple down on Trump's policies is inexcusable."

