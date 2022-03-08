Gov. DeSantis is working to preserve the American Dream in Florida | Opinion

David Borrero
·3 min read

The most recent line of attack against Gov. Ron DeSantis confirms how badly the Democratic Party has succumbed to a leftist agenda, and why Hispanics are simply not connecting with their candidates. Specifically, attacks by state senator and gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo are wrong. DeSantis’ leadership and his actions to protect Floridians are the reasons why so many Hispanics are united around freedom and why we feel safe in Florida.

My family immigrated to America from Colombia. Like many immigrants here, we respect the rule of law. Like the hard-working immigrants who built our country and our economy, we believe in the values that have kept America free and strong. We want to live in communities that are safe and free from drugs, gangs and crime. We expect our politicians to protect us from the cartels, drugs and violence that we escaped. DeSantis represents us and is making sure that the traffickers, coyotes and cartels from Central and South America cannot smuggle children and drugs into our communities.

Some members of my family still live in Colombia and are fearful that the Marxist, socialist and terrorist Gustavo Petro will win the upcoming presidential elections. Petro, who has openly admired Hugo Chavez and plans to work with the Marxist FARC, will lead Colombia into the same socialist policies that Democrats and Joe Biden are pushing, such as removing the FARC from the list of foreign terrorist organizations. My family and I are proud to live in Florida where we are safe and free from such policies.

Hispanic voters are rejecting the big-government, freedom-crushing policies from Democrats that ultimately limit opportunity. Hispanics are not monolithic, but the one thing we do share is an aspirational view of the future and an appreciation that America provides the best opportunity to make dreams come true.

DeSantis’ policies are the antithesis of the hopelessness that Democrats peddle. His policies resonate with voters because they represent common sense in an environment that has become radicalized and toxic. His handling of the pandemic and the manner in which Americans from around the country have relocated to Florida, fleeing illogical, freedom-stifling measures are the best examples. When the Democrats attempt to demonize and mischaracterize policies that impact the challenges of daily life for the better, voters see through it, because they live through it.

The most recent misleading statements concerning unaccompanied minors crossing the border illegally are an example. The governor proposes that the federal government share information with Florida regarding these children because the state ultimately is responsible for their education and long-term well-being. The Biden administration has refused to share the information with the state. The governor’s proposal is logical, but if you listen to the left, their message is that the he has no empathy and is dividing the community. But voters have caught on to the Democrats’ playbook and realized that their rants are not grounded in common sense.

What was clear from the last elections in Florida is that Hispanics are looking for policies that protect their families and support their aspirations. They want school boards to focus on teaching their children reading, writing and arithmetic, not implementing policies that undermine their parental rights. Policies that understand the courage it takes to open a small business and make payroll, not promises that everything will be given to us for free. Policies that recognize that, as a society, we should want to protect both our natural resources and human life.

The pain we experienced under authoritarian measures that encroach on our individual freedoms is something we are uniquely sensitive to in South Florida. Those measures led to misery and oppression. As Democrats continue to miss the mark, we’ll continue to work with the governor on policies that preserve the American Dream for all.

Rep. David Borrero represents District 105 in the Florida House.

