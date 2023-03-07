Gov. DeSantis spoke as Florida lawmakers began a new session. Five topics he addressed

Following tradition, Gov. Ron DeSantis started the Florida legislative session with a speech that was closely followed across the country amid speculation that he’s eyeing a bid for president.

The governor focused Tuesday’s State of the State address as a message targeted to a national political audience in which he proclaimed that Florida is the model for the nation.

Here are five topics DeSantis discussed at length in his address — and what he said about them.

Education

“We must continue our momentum with K-12 education by increasing teacher salaries, enacting a teacher’s bill of rights, providing paycheck protection for teachers, expanding school choice and fortifying parents’ rights,” DeSantis said.

“Our schools must deliver a good education, not a political indoctrination.”

Gender-affirming care

“It’s sad that we have to say this, but our children are not guinea pigs for science experimentation,” the governor said. “We cannot allow people to make money off mutilating them.”

Criminal justice

“Dangerous criminals should not simply be put back on the street like we see what happens in states that have gone so far as to abolish cash bail entirely,” DeSantis said. “Police officers should not have to repeatedly risk their lives to apprehend the same criminal over and over again.”

“We need to increase penalties for fentanyl dealers, especially those who target our children,” the governor said. “To do that, we must treat them like the murderers that they are.”

Immigration

“We must further strengthen our laws against illegal immigration by enhancing employment verification, increasing penalties for human smuggling and further disincentivizing illegal immigration to the state of Florida,” the governor said.

“Florida is not a sanctuary state and we will uphold the rule of law.”

Guns

”Part of fighting crime is to protect Floridians’ right to defend themselves,” he said.

“A constitutional right should not require a permission slip from the government. It is time we join 25 other states to enact constitutional carry in the state of Florida.”