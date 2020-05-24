Gov. Cuomo Says New York Is in Reopening Phase, Allows Sports Teams to Train

Click here to read the full article.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is in the reopening phase during a Sunday briefing. Campgrounds and sports teams’ facilities can also open back up after being shut down for more than two months.

The governor said New York is “decidedly in the reopening phase.” He explained that despite the growing number of deaths around the country, New York’s own curve is starting to go down.

Cuomo also said that 109 people died on Saturday from coronavirus, a slight increase from the 84 deaths on Friday, which was the state’s lowest tally since late March.

With the announcement that training facilities will be reopened, teams in the NBA, MLB and NHL can examine options for restarting their seasons. On Saturday, the NBA was in talks with Disney about resuming the basketball season in July after it was halted in March.

Cuomo was hopeful that the sports seasons can find a way to come back and keep people safe.

“I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena. Do it!,” Cuomo said. “Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy. So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible, and we’ll work with them to make sure that can happen.”

