Gov. Cuomo Says New York Now ‘Safe’ to Reopen on May 15 as Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Drops

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced the light at the end of the coronavirus pandemic tunnel, revealing regions of the Empire State should prepare for reopening after the state-wide pause is set to end on May 15.

“We start a new chapter today in many ways. It’s a new phase,” Cuomo said at a press briefing from Rochester Regional Health. “We are, from my point of view, on the other side of the mountain. Now we can intelligently turn toward reopening.”

As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in New York has declined to the rate of “about where we started this horrific situation,” Cuomo said the state is ready to begin a “safe” and prepared to reopen.

Cuomo said the state has been broken down into 10 regions, each ranked across seven metrics related to the rate of infection and the hospital capacity for their residents. In the most concrete step toward restarting the virus-stricken state, Cuomo said three regions—the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes—have met the readiness metrics and proved they have controlled their infection rate and established local hospitals have the capacity and testing to handle any possible virus resurgence.

“Some regions are ready to go today,” Cuomo said, noting that other regions are very close to begin the re-opening process. “This is the next big phase in the historic journey.”

To date, 26,000 people in New York have died and hundreds of thousands more have been infected by the deadly virus. Though 161 more New Yorkers died overnight, Cuomo said the state is “over the mountain” as the rate of hospitalizations, intubations, and ICU admissions have all dramatically declined.

“When you see the number of lives lost, again, we’re right about where we started before we really went into the heart of this crisis. And that’s what it’s been. It’s been a crisis and a painful one. But we’re coming out of the other side. So in many ways, from my point of view, we’re on the other side of the mountain, right?”

The latest numbers, Cuomo said, gave him the confidence to begin the phased reopening starting this weekend—with limited construction, manufacturing, and curbside retail—is the first move in toward a return to public life in over 10 weeks.

“When we reopen, we’re talking about a phased reopening... the question is moderating that reopening to do it intelligently,” Cuomo said. “This reopening phase is locally driven, regionally driven.”

Under the reopening plan first revealed last week, the first phase will allow manufacturing and construction operations to begin with strict social-distancing guidelines, staggered shifts, and frequent disinfecting. Some businesses will also be allowed to open for curbside service.

After two weeks, Cuomo said retail, finance, and professional services will be allowed to carefully lift restrictions with mandatory health screenings and safety guidelines.

The third phase, which would occur after another two weeks, would allow restaurants, hospitals, and other hospitality to have a limited opening, followed by arts and entertainment venues. Cuomo stressed that education and entertainment sectors will be the last to resume because of the high density.

Cuomo also said Monday there will be a “circuit breaker” in control rooms for each region, which will monitor the number of local infection and hospital rates to avoid any possible resurgence.

He said that if regions that begin to open see a surge in new virus cases, or a decline in one of the seven metrics, the “circuit breaker” will alert local officials to immediately lock down the region again.

Despite the plan to return New York to a “reimagined” public life, Cuomo admitted he is cautious about the lifting restrictions, noting any could inflict even more damage on the state and economy if the virus resurges.

"We have a clear uniform set of criteria, the same all across the state, all science-based, all data-based. We’ll look at those data points to see where it’s safe to open," he said Sunday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

