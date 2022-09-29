Gov. Cooper warns Ian will regain hurricane strength: ‘Today is the day to get ready.’

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper warned Thursday that Tropical Storm Ian will likely regain hurricane strength before reaching the state Friday, calling the storm “dangerous and even deadly.”

Search and swift-water rescue teams have been deployed across the state in advance of Ian’s arrival, particularly in the western counties where landslides are possible.

He urged state residents to prepare for power outages, which are expected but not in widespread numbers, and to check their battery and water supplies.

“Today is the day to get ready,” Cooper said at a Thursday news conference. “This storm can still be dangerous and even deadly.”

Forecasters call for Ian to strike the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and move west through Friday, dumping anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of rain.

The greatest threat remains flash flooding, especially Friday afternoon and into the evening, when the downpour will be heaviest.

The fast, heavy rains could trigger landslides in the mountain counties and river flooding further east, though dry August and September months have left most rivers low enough to take storm runoff.

Cooper offered sympathy for victims in Florida left “devastated” by Ian, and he said the storm will likely make landfall near Charleston, S.C., on its way north.

N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said 1,500 chainsaws are available for cleanup and rescue, along with 11,000 barricades, 1,400 trucks and 400 backhoes.

The governor warned against driving in water too deep to see pavement, and he encouraged NC residents to check on their neighbors. Information on storm preparation can be found at readync.gov.

Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday, lifting some state regulations to allow farmers to quickly clear crops and livestock out of the storm’s path.

North Carolina Emergency Management, led by William Ray, reported Thursday that significant flooding events are possible along the North Carolina/South Carolina border and the Charlotte area.