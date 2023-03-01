Gov. Cooper’s State of the State is Monday. The rebuttal won’t be by the expected GOP leader

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give his State of the State speech on Monday night before a joint session of the General Assembly. The Republican giving the rebuttal has yet to be announced.

The speech takes place every two years, and the state House and Senate have taken turns giving the response. This time, it’s the Senate’s turn. However, instead of Senate leader Phil Berger, the Eden Republican who serves as president pro tempore of the Senate, it will be someone else.

The most likely option is Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is also president of the Senate. Robinson has long been publicly mulling a run for governor.

Having Robinson speak for Senate Republicans, and the Republican majority in the legislature, would mean that he is giving the official response for all of them, signaling party support for a gubernatorial run.

Robinson has been a lightning rod of controversy, from making anti-LGBTQ comments to making a joke about former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband being attacked.

The News & Observer attempted to reach Robinson on Wednesday through his spokesperson and at his office in the Legislative Building, but has not received a response yet.

“I am not” giving the response, Berger said Wednesday. Asked if it is Robinson, Berger said “I’ll let somebody else make that announcement.”

Berger said he has given the Senate response since he became president pro tem.

State of the State

The House will convene Monday at 6 p.m., and the Senate will convene at 6:30 p.m. before all senators walk to the House chamber for the event. It is often mostly pomp and circumstance, as the N.C. Supreme Court and Council of State also attend. The rebuttal is usually recorded on video ahead of time and sent out to the media.

Cooper’s last State of the State was in April 2021. A statewide mask mandate was still in place, and much of Cooper’s speech was about the resiliency of North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also talked about teacher pay and Medicaid expansion, which are key issues again this year. Cooper also called for common ground with the opposing party, as did House Speaker Tim Moore, who gave the rebuttal speech.

Cooper is in his second term and can’t run again in 2024. Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, has already declared his candidacy and is the expected Democratic pick in the primary.