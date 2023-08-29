Gov. Cooper declared a state of emergency for Hurricane Idalia. What does that mean?

North Carolina is under a state of emergency in anticipation of two hurricanes that will brush the state this week.

Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia are expected to bring the potential for rip currents along the coast, flash flooding in Southeastern North Carolina and heavy rain as far inland as I-95 midweek.

NC’s state of emergency for Hurricane Idalia

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Monday. The declaration will:

Activate the state’s emergency operations plan.

Waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services.

Help first responders and assist the agriculture industry to prepare in advance for inclement weather.

Protect consumers from price gouging.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper said in a press release.

“It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

What does a ‘state of emergency’ mean?

A State of Emergency can be declared by a governor, local mayor, governing body of a municipality, county or the General Assembly.

According to the Department of Public Safety, declaring a State of Emergency will:

Enable government officials to take extra measures to protect the public

Trigger anti-price gouging laws

Seek state or federal funding aid for disaster response if it is warranted

Declarations typically include:

A description of the geographical area covered.

Lists of prohibitions and/or restrictions on certain activities.

At the state level, other executive orders may be issued along with the state of emergency declaration. Restrictions can include limiting transportation, controlling the comings and goings from an emergency area or ordering evacuations.

A state of emergency does not mean:

Schools, businesses or government offices are automatically closed. (Note: Some school districts, colleges, universities and employers may have established policies about closing during a declaration.)

You cannot drive (Note: Unless this is specifically stated in the declaration).

Source: ncdps.gov

How to prepare for Hurricanes Idalia, Franklin in NC

Cooper and state officials advise taking the following precautions to ensure everyone’s safety:

Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. Know where to go if there’s a need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

If people live near or are visiting the coast, be aware if you are located in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

For more, visit governor.nc.gov.

